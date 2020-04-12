Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 12.
US now has the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak
American deaths from the coronavirus passed Italy's, affirming the US' spot as the epicentre of the global pandemic.
Housebound in Singapore: Reflecting on circuit breaker times
As circuit breaker measures continue to tighten, Sunday Times writers reflect on what it is like to be in their homes more than they are used to.
This is the way we break the circuit: S'poreans cope with stricter Covid-19 measures
Taxi driver Ho Eng Keey has cut his working hours by half, while artist Yeo Shih Yun has organised an online exhibition that holds up a mirror to these isolating times.
Coronavirus: 191 new cases of infection in Singapore, 90-year-old man becomes 8th death
Three newly identified clusters, all at foreign worker dormitories - Westlite Woodlands dormitory, North Coast Lodge and Cassia @ Penjuru - were reported as well.
Stay at home, Singapore: Sing along, give with your heart, to those hit hard by Covid-19
The Straits Times partnered with music veteran Clement Chow and 10 other local artists to turn a well-loved National Day song into a rallying call for Singaporeans to do their part in the fight against the outbreak.
Coronavirus: Keeping a safe distance while coming together as a society
Singapore's battle against the coronavirus has entered a new phase, and almost everyone is adjusting to a new normal.
Reality goes virtual: Learning to connect from home
Circuit breaker measures forbid congregating in groups. But human beings are social creatures who will find a way to meet up nonetheless – even if it is digitally.
Framework being reviewed to tackle neighbour disputes
Recent media reports and letters to ST Forum will be taken into account, said the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
It Changed My Life: He is in the business of saving lives
Steven Fang's brain is like a busy coffee machine, constantly percolating with ideas.
Many CPF members yet to name beneficiaries
When it concerns life and death matters, it seems many Singaporeans are procrastinators.