Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 12.

US now has the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak





Nurses and healthcare workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died on April 10, 2020 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP



American deaths from the coronavirus passed Italy's, affirming the US' spot as the epicentre of the global pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Housebound in Singapore: Reflecting on circuit breaker times

As circuit breaker measures continue to tighten, Sunday Times writers reflect on what it is like to be in their homes more than they are used to.

READ MORE HERE

This is the way we break the circuit: S'poreans cope with stricter Covid-19 measures





PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BERNARD CHIANG, COURTESY OF CONSTANCE LIEN, COURTESY OF DEDRIC WONG, COURTESY OF B. THIRUKARTHIK



Taxi driver Ho Eng Keey has cut his working hours by half, while artist Yeo Shih Yun has organised an online exhibition that holds up a mirror to these isolating times.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 191 new cases of infection in Singapore, 90-year-old man becomes 8th death





A 90 year-old Singaporean man has also died from complications due to the infection. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Three newly identified clusters, all at foreign worker dormitories - Westlite Woodlands dormitory, North Coast Lodge and Cassia @ Penjuru - were reported as well.

READ MORE HERE

Stay at home, Singapore: Sing along, give with your heart, to those hit hard by Covid-19





Clement Chow, working with others on the team, gently lifts spirits with a parody of the original lyrics. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The Straits Times partnered with music veteran Clement Chow and 10 other local artists to turn a well-loved National Day song into a rallying call for Singaporeans to do their part in the fight against the outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Keeping a safe distance while coming together as a society





ST ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG



Singapore's battle against the coronavirus has entered a new phase, and almost everyone is adjusting to a new normal.

READ MORE HERE

Reality goes virtual: Learning to connect from home





Ms Elaine Heng rented a bike from rhythm cycling studio Absolute Cycle so she can continue spin classes at home. PHOTO: ELAINE HENG



Circuit breaker measures forbid congregating in groups. But human beings are social creatures who will find a way to meet up nonetheless – even if it is digitally.

READ MORE HERE

Framework being reviewed to tackle neighbour disputes





In January, e-commerce manager Daniel See obtained an Exclusion Order from the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal to evict his neighbours from their three-room Housing Board flat in Pending Road for a month. It was the first time such an order had been issued by the CDRT since it was convened in 2015. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Recent media reports and letters to ST Forum will be taken into account, said the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: He is in the business of saving lives





Dr Steven Fang of Invitrocue, a life sciences company that cultivates patient-derived cancer cells in laboratories and tests them against drugs to support clinical treatments, says: "We all have a shelf life and use-by date, no matter how smart and rich we are. The record of who we are will be defined by what we do during this finite period. I hope to define mine giving birth to companies and start-ups, especially those that do great things like improving and saving lives." ST PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY



Steven Fang's brain is like a busy coffee machine, constantly percolating with ideas.

READ MORE HERE

Many CPF members yet to name beneficiaries





If there is no nomination, the CPF money will be distributed according to the intestacy law upon death. PHOTO: ST FILE



When it concerns life and death matters, it seems many Singaporeans are procrastinators.

READ MORE HERE