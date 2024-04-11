Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Sharp rise in dengue infections; over 5,500 cases so far this year
South Korea opposition wins landslide parliamentary vote in blow to Yoon
But it is unlikely they have secured a super majority that could break presidential vetoes.
Singapore ministers attend Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House
Over lunch, his Royal Highness Tunku Ismail and the ministers reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and Johor.
NUS and NTU top Asian universities in subject rankings again
NUS and NTU ranked higher than Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong universities in terms of the number of top 10 programmes.
Cost worries prevent manufacturers from boosting safety
‘Support could have been much better’ for Joseph Schooling, say former national swimmers
Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay and Olympian David Lim discuss NS and athletes’ performances, and who the next swimming superstar will be.
I was told to scam S’poreans: Bangladeshi man who was trafficked to scam compounds
Mr Abdus Salam was told to target Singaporeans as Singapore was rich, with many business-minded young people ready to invest.
Google launches Gemini, most powerful model to date in AI race
The tech giant rolls out almost 30 new products and product improvements as AI race hots up.
Homes need central cooling systems in a hotter Singapore
Conventional air-conditioners are not only energy-intensive, but also rely on harmful refrigerants, which contribute to ozone depletion and global warming.
Pesta Raya 2024: Modern take on traditional Malay arts and culture
The 23rd edition of the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s event features programmes by home-grown and regional talent.