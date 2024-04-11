Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11, 2024

Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 08:07 AM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 08:01 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sharp rise in dengue infections; over 5,500 cases so far this year

There are currently 90 active dengue clusters, of which 20 have 10 or more cases.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea opposition wins landslide parliamentary vote in blow to Yoon

But it is unlikely they have secured a super majority that could break presidential vetoes.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore ministers attend Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House

Over lunch, his Royal Highness Tunku Ismail and the ministers reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and Johor.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

NUS and NTU top Asian universities in subject rankings again

NUS and NTU ranked higher than Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong universities in terms of the number of top 10 programmes.

READ MORE HERE

Cost worries prevent manufacturers from boosting safety

The manufacturing sector saw a jump in the number of major injury cases in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

‘Support could have been much better’ for Joseph Schooling, say former national swimmers

Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay and Olympian David Lim discuss NS and athletes’ performances, and who the next swimming superstar will be.

READ MORE HERE

I was told to scam S’poreans: Bangladeshi man who was trafficked to scam compounds

Mr Abdus Salam was told to target Singaporeans as Singapore was rich, with many business-minded young people ready to invest.

READ MORE HERE

Google launches Gemini, most powerful model to date in AI race

The tech giant rolls out almost 30 new products and product improvements as AI race hots up.

READ MORE HERE

Homes need central cooling systems in a hotter Singapore

Conventional air-conditioners are not only energy-intensive, but also rely on harmful refrigerants, which contribute to ozone depletion and global warming.

READ MORE HERE

Pesta Raya 2024: Modern take on traditional Malay arts and culture

The 23rd edition of the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s event features programmes by home-grown and regional talent.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top