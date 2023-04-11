Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Broaden meritocracy to combat social stratification: President Halimah outlines key priorities for Govt
Trust, shared values key amid 4G leadership transition: President Halimah
She called on the 4G leaders to continue to strengthen their bonds with Singaporeans.
S'porean nominated for the first time to bureau of UN’s top climate science body
Winston Chow is an associate professor of urban climate at the Singapore Management University’s College of Integrative Studies.
S’pore to call for bids for new electricity generation capacity to be built by 2028
It is the first time in two decades that the Government is directly calling for such bids.
Bank worker shoots dead four colleagues in Louisville, Kentucky
Philippine military bases with US access won’t be used for offensive actions, says Marcos
Expansion of US access only meant to help the Philippines should the need arise, he added.
How Macron’s ‘European unity’ trip to China ended up splitting Western ranks
From the sidelining of the EU Commission head in Beijing to his remarks on strategic autonomy, the French President has left a trail of controversy, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
St Andrew’s beat ACS (I) in B Division rugby finals, earning first title since 2018
When my father got Alzheimer’s, I had to learn to lie to him
Is deception therapeutic? Even the medical community is divided on this question, says the author of the forthcoming book My Father’s Brain: Life In The Shadow Of Alzheimer’s, from which this essay is adapted.
Bucket List: A foray into the Papuan wilds and encounters with former cannibals and crocodiles
Papua in Indonesia is home to tribes that have survived off the grid for thousands of years.