Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11

Updated
Published
27 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 11.

 

Keep focus of Ukraine war on issue of sovereignty: PM Lee

Framing it as a conflict between democracies and autocracies complicates the problem, he said.

READ MORE HERE

HDB flat buyers in 3 BTO projects frustrated by fresh delays just months before completion

They will now have to wait between three and six more months for their homes.

READ MORE HERE

Major sports events back in S'pore, bringing business to SMEs

This could see recovery of event ecosystem happening sooner than expected. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More foreign students returning to Singapore as Covid-19 measures ease

The number of international students in Singapore rose to about 63,600 as at end-January, said an ICA spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

Full house: What life in Singapore is like with 8 kids

Take a look at what a typical weekend is like in the See family household with eight children.

READ MORE HERE

Work/Life: Boss, I am going to be an entrepreneur. Bye!

Be prepared for 18-hour workdays and seven-day work weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Life of WFH parents: 'My kids are there, my Zoom is there, and the two worlds collide'

Three parents share what goes on behind their Zoom meetings and e-mails. 
 

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Career: Connecting better with grandmum after joining eldercare sector

Fresh graduate Gaby Lin notes there has been a rise in caregivers seeking counselling since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's next challenge: A pandemic of chronic illnesses, says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore leads the world in diabetes-induced kidney failure, with about 5.7 new patients diagnosed with the condition daily.

READ MORE HERE

Stop Scams Podcast: Counsellor tells of remorseful 15-year-old who cheated others

Children can be victims of scams, but in some cases, they have perpetrated them - such as by selling items online and then deleting their accounts once payment has been made.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top