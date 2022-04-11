Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 11.
Keep focus of Ukraine war on issue of sovereignty: PM Lee
Framing it as a conflict between democracies and autocracies complicates the problem, he said.
HDB flat buyers in 3 BTO projects frustrated by fresh delays just months before completion
Major sports events back in S'pore, bringing business to SMEs
More foreign students returning to Singapore as Covid-19 measures ease
The number of international students in Singapore rose to about 63,600 as at end-January, said an ICA spokesman.
Full house: What life in Singapore is like with 8 kids
Take a look at what a typical weekend is like in the See family household with eight children.
Work/Life: Boss, I am going to be an entrepreneur. Bye!
Life of WFH parents: 'My kids are there, my Zoom is there, and the two worlds collide'
Me & My Career: Connecting better with grandmum after joining eldercare sector
Fresh graduate Gaby Lin notes there has been a rise in caregivers seeking counselling since the start of the pandemic.
S'pore's next challenge: A pandemic of chronic illnesses, says Ong Ye Kung
Singapore leads the world in diabetes-induced kidney failure, with about 5.7 new patients diagnosed with the condition daily.
Stop Scams Podcast: Counsellor tells of remorseful 15-year-old who cheated others
Children can be victims of scams, but in some cases, they have perpetrated them - such as by selling items online and then deleting their accounts once payment has been made.