Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 11.

Heng Swee Keat steps aside as 4G leader: What comes next for PAP and Singapore?

What are the implications of his move? We tackle the key questions.

Govt to decide on wearing of tudung for nurses by National Day Rally in August: PM Lee

"We want to avoid creating unintended consequences when we make well-intentioned moves," he said.

Singapore to work on a charging model for disposable carrier bags in supermarkets

The Govt will consult supermarkets and the public on the mode of charging, whether it is per bag or per transaction.

Demand for help with kids, pets up as people head back to workplace

Sales of childcare items have risen while childcare centres and maid agencies are fielding more inquiries.

BTO project delays dash hopes of moving in, starting families

Some buyers have turned to resale flats amid uncertainty about completion dates of new BTO flats.

Some businesses going fully cashless during Covid-19 to speed up transactions

Industry experts, however, warned the move could alienate some customer segments.

Circuit breaker anniversary: 12 ways our lifestyles have changed

Here's how the Covid-19 era changed how we live, work and play.

Prince Philip's funeral to be held on April 17, Harry to attend but not Meghan

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to 30 mourners.

China fines Alibaba record $3.69 billion for anti-monopoly violations

The amount is the highest ever antitrust fine to be imposed in the country.

S'pore's sole new Covid-19 community case is Indian national who tested negative while serving SHN

In all, there were 32 new Covid-19 cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,633.

