Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 11.

Coronavirus: 198 new cases of infection, seventh death reported; 2,108 cases now


Singapore reported 198 new cases of Covid-19 infection on April 10, 2020. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

79 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns too quickly could spark 'deadly resurgence', says WHO


Medical personnel move a deceased patient at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York on April 9, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spelled out six factors that should be considered before restrictions could be safely eased.

Inconvenient Covid-19 circuit breaker measures can be eased sooner, if strict compliance observed, says PM Lee


PM Lee said the more strictly Singaporeans observe the restrictions, the faster they will work, and the sooner the measures can be eased. PHOTO: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE

PM Lee also made an appeal to older Singaporeans to stay home for their own safety. 

Coronavirus: Elderly hit hard by social isolation amid circuit breaker measures


Former sweeper Koh Ah Chew (right, on steps), 70, with a neighbour sitting 2m away from him at Chinatown Complex on Thursday. ST PHOTO: JANICE TAI

With activities and visits cut, charities turn to calls and technology to check on vulnerable seniors.

Some essential services workers can still get grandparents to look after child daily: MOH


The rule barring parents from dropping off children at their grandparents' place daily was announced on April 9, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Three groups of families will still be able to tap on grandparents for childcare support on a daily basis.

askST: How can you make the most of home-based learning?


Eight-year-old Ewan Lee (left) and his elder brother Egon, 10, both from St Joseph's Institution Junior, doing home-based learning at their Novena home on April 1.  ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie offers some practical advice.

Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 28


Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the Movement Control Order will be extended from April 15 to April 28. PHOTO: RTM MALAYSIA/FACEBOOK

On Friday, the country reported 4,346 confirmed cases and 70 deaths from the coronavirus.

5 things to do today: Do simple science experiments, play free online games and more


Do: Simple science experiments at home. PHOTO: ST FILE

Re-create a science laboratory for kids with items from your pantry and make your own colourful slime.

People should wear a mask when going to the market or they will be turned away: NEA


The National Environment Agency said those who do not wear masks will be turned away. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

From Sunday (April 12), those who do not wear a mask will be turned away at the 40 markets managed by the NEA or NEA-appointed operators.

Coronavirus: Thinking of making your own mask? Experts weigh in on which materials are effective


National sailor Kenan Tan, 12, fashioned a mask out of a cotton handkerchief. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM

Dr Teo Tee Hui, a senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, recommends using fabric with good moisture absorption for the inner layer.

