Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 11.
Coronavirus: 198 new cases of infection, seventh death reported; 2,108 cases now
79 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.
Coronavirus: Lifting lockdowns too quickly could spark 'deadly resurgence', says WHO
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spelled out six factors that should be considered before restrictions could be safely eased.
Inconvenient Covid-19 circuit breaker measures can be eased sooner, if strict compliance observed, says PM Lee
PM Lee also made an appeal to older Singaporeans to stay home for their own safety.
Coronavirus: Elderly hit hard by social isolation amid circuit breaker measures
With activities and visits cut, charities turn to calls and technology to check on vulnerable seniors.
Some essential services workers can still get grandparents to look after child daily: MOH
Three groups of families will still be able to tap on grandparents for childcare support on a daily basis.
askST: How can you make the most of home-based learning?
Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie offers some practical advice.
Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 28
On Friday, the country reported 4,346 confirmed cases and 70 deaths from the coronavirus.
5 things to do today: Do simple science experiments, play free online games and more
Re-create a science laboratory for kids with items from your pantry and make your own colourful slime.
People should wear a mask when going to the market or they will be turned away: NEA
From Sunday (April 12), those who do not wear a mask will be turned away at the 40 markets managed by the NEA or NEA-appointed operators.
Coronavirus: Thinking of making your own mask? Experts weigh in on which materials are effective
Dr Teo Tee Hui, a senior lecturer at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, recommends using fabric with good moisture absorption for the inner layer.