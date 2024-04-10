Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Driver jumps out seconds before van crushed by falling crane in Sengkang, crane operator arrested
The 28-year-old van driver was injured but conscious when he was taken to the hospital.
NParks, ICA set trap to nab bird smugglers in one of largest cases in S’pore
They were using the truck driver, ferrying the birds, as bait, and within hours, nabbed the mastermind and middleman.
More than $7m worth of vaping components, vapes seized in first quarter of 2024
Muslim community should continue to nurture spirit of compassion, charity beyond Ramadan: Masagos
Springleaf, Tengah among potential hot spots for birds crashing into buildings: Study
Certain species often move between forest patches in search for food, and could face increased risk of flying into buildings located near the forest edge.
Athletes, outdoor workers and soldiers in S’pore find ways to beat the heat
Sizzling temperatures in recent weeks have meant work and practice regimens had to be modified.
2 lawyers suspended for wasting time of judges, misleading court
The lawyers did not tell the court that their clients had settled the underlying dispute.
Asia may see more volatility, lower growth if Trump returns, say investment strategists
Trade policy uncertainty under Trump could affect highly open economies like Singapore negatively.