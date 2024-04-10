Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10, 2024

Driver jumps out seconds before van crushed by falling crane in Sengkang, crane operator arrested

The 28-year-old van driver was injured but conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

NParks, ICA set trap to nab bird smugglers in one of largest cases in S’pore

They were using the truck driver, ferrying the birds, as bait, and within hours, nabbed the mastermind and middleman.

More than $7m worth of vaping components, vapes seized in first quarter of 2024

More than 2,200 people have been caught for possessing or using vapes.

Muslim community should continue to nurture spirit of compassion, charity beyond Ramadan: Masagos

Mr Masagos delivered his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message at the Hajjah Fatimah Mosque.

Springleaf, Tengah among potential hot spots for birds crashing into buildings: Study

Certain species often move between forest patches in search for food, and could face increased risk of flying into buildings located near the forest edge.

Athletes, outdoor workers and soldiers in S’pore find ways to beat the heat

Sizzling temperatures in recent weeks have meant work and practice regimens had to be modified.

2 lawyers suspended for wasting time of judges, misleading court

The lawyers did not tell the court that their clients had settled the underlying dispute.

Asia may see more volatility, lower growth if Trump returns, say investment strategists

Trade policy uncertainty under Trump could affect highly open economies like Singapore negatively.

Life-changing hobbies: The blind pianist and the artist with no hands

Getting support for their creative hobbies has enriched their lives.

Man charged over alleged links to GST fraud involving bogus sales of $252m

Tan Tuan Heng is accused of offences including cheating and tax evasion.

