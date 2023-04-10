Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Former prison near upcoming Woodlands RTS Link station to make way for housing development

The future estate will allow residents to tap job openings in Woodlands Regional Centre.

READ MORE HERE

Former Sembawang Naval Base residential block to be retained in future Woodlands North housing project

The authorities decided to retain the block after engaging former residents of the area, and in recognition of the site’s historical and architectural significance.

READ MORE HERE

Tender called for 400 electric buses in the largest purchase of its kind by LTA

The new electric vehicles will replace diesel-powered buses that are nearing the end of their 17-year statutory lifespan.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Food meant for migrant workers left unattended outside dormitories; MOM investigating

The practice may have started amid Covid-19 restrictions, when there was limited access to migrant workers’ residences.

READ MORE HERE

School bus firm ends contract early after losing two drivers, reflecting strain on bus industry

Bus operators have found it increasingly difficult to recruit drivers in the past two years as the economy recovers post-Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Not obligatory for countries to follow one another in determining end of Ramadan: Muis

The International Astronomy Centre predicted Hari Raya Aidilfitri would fall on April 21, a day before it is slated to fall in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

The US pushback against economic coercion by China

The outcome is a less friendly world for open trade and investment, an ill omen for countries like Singapore that depend on such an environment, says Charissa Yong.

READ MORE HERE

US searches for source of highly-classified intel leak

Some Western security experts and US officials say they suspect it could be someone from the United States.

READ MORE HERE

Richie Koh bags best actor prize at Star Awards

He is the youngest winner of the award in 26 years, after Christopher Lee won in 1997 at the age of 26.

READ MORE HERE

‘Do you know how many units I have?’: Condo resident rails at guard

A video of the scene was reportedly recorded by the man and shared in a group chat with other condominium residents.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top