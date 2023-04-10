Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Former prison near upcoming Woodlands RTS Link station to make way for housing development
The future estate will allow residents to tap job openings in Woodlands Regional Centre.
Former Sembawang Naval Base residential block to be retained in future Woodlands North housing project
The authorities decided to retain the block after engaging former residents of the area, and in recognition of the site’s historical and architectural significance.
Tender called for 400 electric buses in the largest purchase of its kind by LTA
The new electric vehicles will replace diesel-powered buses that are nearing the end of their 17-year statutory lifespan.
Food meant for migrant workers left unattended outside dormitories; MOM investigating
The practice may have started amid Covid-19 restrictions, when there was limited access to migrant workers’ residences.
School bus firm ends contract early after losing two drivers, reflecting strain on bus industry
Bus operators have found it increasingly difficult to recruit drivers in the past two years as the economy recovers post-Covid-19.
Not obligatory for countries to follow one another in determining end of Ramadan: Muis
The International Astronomy Centre predicted Hari Raya Aidilfitri would fall on April 21, a day before it is slated to fall in Singapore.
The US pushback against economic coercion by China
The outcome is a less friendly world for open trade and investment, an ill omen for countries like Singapore that depend on such an environment, says Charissa Yong.
US searches for source of highly-classified intel leak
Some Western security experts and US officials say they suspect it could be someone from the United States.
Richie Koh bags best actor prize at Star Awards
He is the youngest winner of the award in 26 years, after Christopher Lee won in 1997 at the age of 26.
‘Do you know how many units I have?’: Condo resident rails at guard
A video of the scene was reportedly recorded by the man and shared in a group chat with other condominium residents.