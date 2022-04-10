Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 10.

Nightlife reopening: Singapore gearing up to party again

The sector, however, has a lot of pieces to pick up after a brutal two years.

Is gangsterism on the rise in Singapore?

The recent spate of fights with weapons, some involving youth, have caused some to worry.

Electric car registrations continue to grow in Q1; issue of hogging of chargers being tackled

There are now some 3,600 electric cars in Singapore and around 2,500 charging points.

Lunch with Sumiko: Wise way to deal with high bank money transfer fees

Mr Kristo Kaarmann believes the transparency and speed that his company embodies will have a lasting impact on the industry.

Estonian Kristo Kaarmann was so upset by the high fees that banks charged for international money transfers that he and a friend started TransferWise, now known as Wise.

When a joint owner does not inherit the property

Many people hold real estate in joint names because there is a legal benefit in doing so but there can be pitfalls as well.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in Parliament

Opposition parties were able to secure a majority 174 votes in the 342-member house.

Feeding 8 kids on $300 a week: How big families cope in a time of rising costs

They cut down on luxuries like tuition and teach their kids to help out at home.

One-size-fits-all advice may not work, says entrepreneur

Financial tips can certainly be helpful, but entrepreneur J.J. Chai reckons one size doesn't fit all so a healthy dose of scepticism is in order.

Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia

Bazaars and group gatherings are back in Asia during Ramadan this year as Covid-19 curbs eased across the region. 

Gardens by the Bay faces supply chain setback for Precious Peony display

Flowers from China did not arrive in time for the display's opening.

