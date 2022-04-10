Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 10.
Nightlife reopening: Singapore gearing up to party again
Is gangsterism on the rise in Singapore?
The recent spate of fights with weapons, some involving youth, have caused some to worry.
Electric car registrations continue to grow in Q1; issue of hogging of chargers being tackled
There are now some 3,600 electric cars in Singapore and around 2,500 charging points.
Lunch with Sumiko: Wise way to deal with high bank money transfer fees
Estonian Kristo Kaarmann was so upset by the high fees that banks charged for international money transfers that he and a friend started TransferWise, now known as Wise.
When a joint owner does not inherit the property
Many people hold real estate in joint names because there is a legal benefit in doing so but there can be pitfalls as well.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in Parliament
Feeding 8 kids on $300 a week: How big families cope in a time of rising costs
One-size-fits-all advice may not work, says entrepreneur
Financial tips can certainly be helpful, but entrepreneur J.J. Chai reckons one size doesn't fit all so a healthy dose of scepticism is in order.
Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia
Bazaars and group gatherings are back in Asia during Ramadan this year as Covid-19 curbs eased across the region.
Gardens by the Bay faces supply chain setback for Precious Peony display
