Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 10.
PAP East Coast team committed to delivering promises made at GE2020: DPM Heng
His team told their activists during various meetings that "nothing has changed".
Observers express surprise at DPM Heng stepping aside but say policies on track
They said it should not rattle investor and business confidence.
8 in 10 polled feel PAP should pick its 4G leader in next 2 years
About half the respondents also said they were at least somewhat concerned about succession in Singapore.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband and confidant, dies at 99
The College of Arms said the duke will not have a state funeral, with arrangements revised to meet Covid-19 restrictions.
Rootless aristocrat, naval hero: British Prince Philip's life in five snapshots
Learn about his nomadic upbringing through World War II and how he became the British royal family's patriarch.
Infrastructure wars: Competitive plays in US, Asia and what drives them
The US wants to prove that democracies can do big projects, as other countries also look to steal a march on their competitors.
MOH should play bigger role in regulating private health insurance need
One issue worth considering is whether so many insurers should be allowed to offer IP policies, says Salma Khalik.
Possible data breach involving 62,000 e-mails sent to Certis
Some of the e-mails from the public, businesses and customers contain NRIC and credit card numbers.
Hari Raya light-up kicks off in Geylang Serai, online bazaar launched
This year's street lightings and decorations will last till May 23.
Why it's not all black and white with Atbara at Gallop Road
Architectural historians wish to set the record straight about Atbara, hailed as "Singapore's oldest black and white house".