Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 10.
Record 287 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, links found between Mustafa Centre and foreign worker dorms
Foreign workers who are healthy will be moved to army camps, floating hotels, and vacant HDB blocks.
Super spreaders: How one family gathering led to a cluster of 23 coronavirus cases
Some of Singapore's largest clusters had their origins in seemingly innocuous events, like a CNY family gathering or dinner at Safra.
Zoom hacking saga shows why cyber hygiene is so important
While security and convenience are a fine balancing act for firms, users should not have to trade their privacy for convenience.
Churches take Holy Week services online for Good Friday, Easter
The coronavirus pandemic may have dampened the Holy Week celebrations, but the message of hope still prevails, said The Life Church and Missions Singapore's Reverend Vincent Choo.
Stadiums to close, circuit breaker measures may be tightened if people continue to gather
If necessary, entry to parks will also be strictly controlled, said Mr Lawrence Wong.
Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation
Mr Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control to foreign minister Dominic Raab just as Britain’s outbreak approaches its most deadly peak.
True grit: The mentors and role models in the lives of Generation Grit
Writers from the Generation Grit team share their experiences doing the series. Their group photo was taken last month before strict social distancing measures kicked in.
5 Things to do today: Listen to a French orchestra, online Airbnb experiences and more
Stay in and help fight Covid-19. The Straits Times recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day.
Covid-19 stay-home guide: Wagyu beef bowl at friendly prices
In this daily series, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.
Coronavirus: 7 wacky ways Internet users are staying entertained at home
The stress of being isolated from others seemed to have gotten to some social media users.