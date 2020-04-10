Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 10.

Record 287 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, links found between Mustafa Centre and foreign worker dorms



Workers at the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol on April 6, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Foreign workers who are healthy will be moved to army camps, floating hotels, and vacant HDB blocks.

Super spreaders: How one family gathering led to a cluster of 23 coronavirus cases



A group of men chatting outside Kallang Estate Market in Old Airport Road on April 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Some of Singapore's largest clusters had their origins in seemingly innocuous events, like a CNY family gathering or dinner at Safra.

Zoom hacking saga shows why cyber hygiene is so important



Web conference tool Zoom was recently thrust into the spotlight over the ease of trolling and alleged privacy violations on its platform. PHOTO: AFP



While security and convenience are a fine balancing act for firms, users should not have to trade their privacy for convenience.

Churches take Holy Week services online for Good Friday, Easter



The pandemic has dampened Holy Week, but the message of hope prevails, said Pastor Vincent Choo of The Life Church and Missions Singapore. PHOTO: THE LIFE CHURCH AND MISSIONS SINGAPORE



The coronavirus pandemic may have dampened the Holy Week celebrations, but the message of hope still prevails, said The Life Church and Missions Singapore's Reverend Vincent Choo.

Stadiums to close, circuit breaker measures may be tightened if people continue to gather



The authorities had initially allowed stadiums to remain open for people to exercise without being close together. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



If necessary, entry to parks will also be strictly controlled, said Mr Lawrence Wong.

Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation



The UK Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas' hospital on April 5, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control to foreign minister Dominic Raab just as Britain’s outbreak approaches its most deadly peak.

True grit: The mentors and role models in the lives of Generation Grit



The writers behind the Generation Grit series, (from left) Cara Wong, Theresa Tan, Vanessa Liu, Goh Yan Han and Tan Tam Mei. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Writers from the Generation Grit team share their experiences doing the series. Their group photo was taken last month before strict social distancing measures kicked in.

5 Things to do today: Listen to a French orchestra, online Airbnb experiences and more



LISTEN: French orchestra's remote rendition of Bolero. PHOTO: ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE



Stay in and help fight Covid-19. The Straits Times recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day.

Covid-19 stay-home guide: Wagyu beef bowl at friendly prices



(Clockwise from top) yuzu foie gras wagyu beef; chicken karaage; breaded mushroom appetiser and a complimentary can of green tea. PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



In this daily series, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.

Coronavirus: 7 wacky ways Internet users are staying entertained at home



Some social media users have turned to increasingly bizarre ways of entertaining themselves. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TIKTOK, TWITTER



The stress of being isolated from others seemed to have gotten to some social media users.

