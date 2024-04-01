Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1, 2024

Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 08:05 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 08:02 AM

Quicker referrals for home hospice care to make palliative care more accessible

The Home Hospice Capacity Dashboard provides real-time info on vacancies, saving doctors time when making referrals.

READ MORE HERE

Major shift in healthcare that could mean having to build one less hospital

Patients on the scheme remain at home but are looked after by hospital medical teams, either through videoconferencing and teleconferencing, or in person.

READ MORE HERE

What does hike in insurance coverage on bank deposits to $100,000 mean for you?

The higher cap on deposit insurance will cover 91 per cent of insured depositors, in line with international norms.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew ends title drought with Madrid Spain Masters win over Toma Junior Popov

This is the Singaporean's first title since winning the 2021 badminton world championship.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore needs to tackle issue of scalpers and scammers at its root to cement concert hub status

As scalpers force fans to resale markets for tickets, Singapore needs more consumer protection, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Couple fight over 'windfall' from BTO flat in Tampines

Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares three important points on how new HDB flats are dealt with when couples split up.

READ MORE HERE

Low-key Laos has a shot at proving critics wrong

As Asean chair, it can show it is not beholden to China and quiet diplomacy can work with Myanmar.

READ MORE HERE

Princess of Wales' diagnosis highlights rise in cancer cases among those under 50

The search is still ongoing for the causes of this trend globally. 

READ MORE HERE

Achoo syndrome is nothing to sneeze at

Estimates suggest 17 per cent to 35 per cent of the world's population have this trait.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for rash act after metal rod falls from HDB rooftop and injures 57-year-old

The victim had to undergo surgery to insert two metal plates into his broken shoulder.

READ MORE HERE

