Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1, 2024

Quicker referrals for home hospice care to make palliative care more accessible
The Home Hospice Capacity Dashboard provides real-time info on vacancies, saving doctors time when making referrals.
Major shift in healthcare that could mean having to build one less hospital
Patients on the scheme remain at home but are looked after by hospital medical teams, either through videoconferencing and teleconferencing, or in person.
What does hike in insurance coverage on bank deposits to $100,000 mean for you?
The higher cap on deposit insurance will cover 91 per cent of insured depositors, in line with international norms.
Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew ends title drought with Madrid Spain Masters win over Toma Junior Popov
This is the Singaporean’s first title since winning the 2021 badminton world championship.
S'pore needs to tackle issue of scalpers and scammers at its root to cement concert hub status
As scalpers force fans to resale markets for tickets, Singapore needs more consumer protection, says the writer.
Couple fight over ‘windfall’ from BTO flat in Tampines
Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares three important points on how new HDB flats are dealt with when couples split up.
Low-key Laos has a shot at proving critics wrong
As Asean chair, it can show it is not beholden to China and quiet diplomacy can work with Myanmar.
Princess of Wales’ diagnosis highlights rise in cancer cases among those under 50
Achoo syndrome is nothing to sneeze at
Estimates suggest 17 per cent to 35 per cent of the world’s population have this trait.
Man arrested for rash act after metal rod falls from HDB rooftop and injures 57-year-old
The victim had to undergo surgery to insert two metal plates into his broken shoulder.