Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Singapore and China to elevate ties following meeting between PM Lee and Xi Jinping
PM Lee said it is timely for both countries to further take forward what he described as “a strong friendship”.
Warmer weather ahead in S’pore in next 2 weeks, but have brollies on standby
Employers to provide medical insurance coverage of at least $60k for maids, migrant workers from July
This is to help employers cover larger bills and minimise their out-of-pocket expenses, said MOM.
Trump lawyer says ex-president will not be handcuffed when he surrenders
Defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said he expected the arrest to proceed as a matter of routine on Tuesday.
Can Singapore revive the stock market from its sick bed?
Amid dwindling trading volumes, ST examines why a vibrant stock market is important for Singapore and what can be done to boost trading here.
ComfortDelGro to spend $6b on switch to EVs
Man arrested for selling fake goods online; goods valued at more than $56k seized
SEA Games squash gold medallist charged with offences including drink driving
Vivian Rhamanan was involved in a traffic accident in Sembawang Hills Drive in May 2022.
Politicians who don’t play ball with Indonesia’s U-20 World Cup dreams may still come out winners
Protests against Israel's participation has cost Indonesia the chance to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup.