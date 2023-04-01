Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore and China to elevate ties following meeting between PM Lee and Xi Jinping

PM Lee said it is timely for both countries to further take forward what he described as “a strong friendship”.

READ MORE HERE

Warmer weather ahead in S’pore in next 2 weeks, but have brollies on standby

Expect thundery afternoon showers and some early morning showers in early April.

READ MORE HERE

Employers to provide medical insurance coverage of at least $60k for maids, migrant workers from July

This is to help employers cover larger bills and minimise their out-of-pocket expenses, said MOM.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Trump lawyer says ex-president will not be handcuffed when he surrenders

Defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said he expected the arrest to proceed as a matter of routine on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Can Singapore revive the stock market from its sick bed?

Amid dwindling trading volumes, ST examines why a vibrant stock market is important for Singapore and what can be done to boost trading here.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro to spend $6b on switch to EVs

The amount is equivalent to almost three times the group’s current market value.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for selling fake goods online; goods valued at more than $56k seized

170 pieces of purported trademark-infringing goods were seized.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games squash gold medallist charged with offences including drink driving

Vivian Rhamanan was involved in a traffic accident in Sembawang Hills Drive in May 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Politicians who don’t play ball with Indonesia’s U-20 World Cup dreams may still come out winners

Protests against Israel's participation has cost Indonesia the chance to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s first competition for turning trash into works of art

The first Art of Trash Competition shows how waste materials can be upcycled.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top