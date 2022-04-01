Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 1.

 

Thousands cross S'pore-Malaysia land borders after reopening

For many who made the trip by foot, car and motorbike, it was smooth sailing, although some were turned away at the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas because they did not have all the required documents.

S'poreans, Malaysians rejoice as land borders finally fully reopen

Some people turned up at Woodlands Checkpoint as early as 7.30pm, hours before the borders were due to reopen at 11.59pm last night.

More automated lanes, vehicle counters at checkpoints: ICA

ICA will monitor traffic conditions and adjust its resources as the situation develops.

Travellers to S'pore jabbed overseas will have fully vaccinated TraceTogether status for 30 days

From the middle of April, travellers will be able to pay to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters in Singapore.

Not pro-West, pro-China, pro-Ukraine or pro-Russia, just pro-Singapore

Drop the tendency to polarise issues into pro- or anti-something. Just view foreign policy issues through Singapore lenses, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Russia's Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

The move amounted to "blackmail" said Berlin as Europe faces the prospect of losing more than a third of its gas supply. 

You can now pay for a Ferrari or a Patek Philippe vintage watch in S'pore with crypto

More retailers are setting up payment systems that accept cryptocurrency.

29 years' jail for one of masterminds of $128m oil heist from Shell Bukom

Juandi Pungot, 45, received one of the longest prison terms for a commercial crime.

New record prices being set by good class bungalows at Jervois Hill, Chancery Lane

New price highs are being set in the Chatsworth Park and the Bukit Tunggal GCB areas.

Police probing three incidents of cars parked in road tunnels for videos, photo shoots

The incidents drew condemnation from netizens, who criticised the drivers for flaunting their vehicles online.

