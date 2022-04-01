Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 1.
Thousands cross S'pore-Malaysia land borders after reopening
For many who made the trip by foot, car and motorbike, it was smooth sailing, although some were turned away at the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas because they did not have all the required documents.
S'poreans, Malaysians rejoice as land borders finally fully reopen
Some people turned up at Woodlands Checkpoint as early as 7.30pm, hours before the borders were due to reopen at 11.59pm last night.
More automated lanes, vehicle counters at checkpoints: ICA
ICA will monitor traffic conditions and adjust its resources as the situation develops.
Travellers to S'pore jabbed overseas will have fully vaccinated TraceTogether status for 30 days
From the middle of April, travellers will be able to pay to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters in Singapore.
Not pro-West, pro-China, pro-Ukraine or pro-Russia, just pro-Singapore
Drop the tendency to polarise issues into pro- or anti-something. Just view foreign policy issues through Singapore lenses, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Russia's Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas
The move amounted to "blackmail" said Berlin as Europe faces the prospect of losing more than a third of its gas supply.
You can now pay for a Ferrari or a Patek Philippe vintage watch in S'pore with crypto
29 years' jail for one of masterminds of $128m oil heist from Shell Bukom
New record prices being set by good class bungalows at Jervois Hill, Chancery Lane
New price highs are being set in the Chatsworth Park and the Bukit Tunggal GCB areas.
Police probing three incidents of cars parked in road tunnels for videos, photo shoots
The incidents drew condemnation from netizens, who criticised the drivers for flaunting their vehicles online.