Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 1.

S'pore and China foreign ministers discuss travel resumption

Both sides will need to work out a system to mutually recognise each other's health certification.

X-ray scans, body checks among security measures at selected MRT stations from April 1

Checks similar to those at airports, which include metal detector scans and x-ray scans, will be conducted at random.

JSS and other Covid-19 measures to end or change from April 1 as S'pore economy recovers

However, some firms could continue to struggle as conditions remain challenging for their industries.

Despite talk of travel bubbles, S'poreans prefer to wait and see

Details about the health requirements, paperwork and the attractions available are also weighing on their decisions.

Luxury cars among $100m of assets seized from Envy director involved in alleged $1b fraud

Industry sources valued Ng Yu Zhi's Pagani Huayra - the only one here - at between $7 million and $8 million.

22-year-old student who was isolated for 21 days is sole Covid-19 community case in S'pore

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test.

Biden sets out details of 'once-in-a-generation' US$2 trillion infrastructure plan

It is aimed at modernising America's crumbling transport network and creating millions of jobs.

Companies should consider making flexible work arrangements the norm: Indranee

A hybrid arrangement that lets staff spend some time working in office and from home can be considered.

Electricity and gas tariffs for S'pore households to increase for second quarter

This increase is mainly due to the higher cost of fuel.

China calls on WHO, other countries to respect scientists' Covid-19 origin findings

The US and 13 other countries had expressed concerns that the WHO report lacked access to complete data.

