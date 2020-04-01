Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 1.

Coronavirus the worst global crisis since WWII, says UN chief Guterres



A charity worker measures the body temperature of a man wearing a protective face mask in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 31, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"We are slowly moving in the right direction, but we need to speed up, and we need to do much more if we want to defeat the virus," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Firms which fail to implement telecommuting where possible may face fines, stop-work orders



Office workers going through a thermal scanner at MBFC Towers on March 11, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The Ministry of Manpower will come down harder on companies that have not made serious efforts to put in place work-from-home arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Preventing an intense spread is in hands of each person, experts say



In Singapore, the number of unlinked cases has seen an upward trend in the last few days. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



As coronavirus clusters and cases with no known connections mushroom here, Singapore is facing the threat of the virus spreading uncontrollably, experts warned.

READ MORE HERE

86-year-old resident of old age home among 47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore



An 86-year-old resident of Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane was confirmed to have the coronavirus on March 31, 2020. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



An Indian national who works as housekeeper at the Changi General Hospital was also among the new confirmed cases.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: The pandemic will trigger new economic trends



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



The Covid-19 pandemic will be the defining issue of 2020. What changes in economic thinking and behaviour will it trigger? Here are eight possibilities.

READ MORE HERE

Liang Court, Sasa, Isetan Westgate shut for good



The hoardings are up at the basement 2 entrance of department store Isetan at Westgate mall in Jurong East yesterday. It was a casualty of stiff competition in the retail scene. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Customers reminisce as they visit for the last time popular haunts they've grown up with.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE: Potential PAP candidates get into position



Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin with Ms Mariam Jaafar, partner and managing director (Singapore) of the Boston Consulting Group, in Sembawang GRC. Mr Amrin said in a Facebook post yesterday he had been introducing her to residents and the grassroots in Woodlands. PHOTO: AMRIN AMIN/FACEBOOK



A number of potential election candidates from the private sector have been spotted with MPs from the ruling party in recent days.

READ MORE HERE

WP likely to field fewer new faces this GE



Associate Professor Jamus Lim, seen here with Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, is said to be a possible candidate for Sengkang GRC. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The party is focusing firepower on its regular stomping grounds rather than new areas.

READ MORE HERE

Millennials' stories that inspire and touch lives: Meet 3 Generation Grit Award nominees



(From left) National taekwondo athlete Chelsea Ann Sim, Ten Outstanding Young Persons award recipient Jeremy Lim and police officer Jason Yeo.PHOTOS: ST FILE



The award seeks to celebrate millennials who have shown remarkable courage, resilience and service to the community.

READ MORE HERE

Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today



PHOTOS: EUNICE QUEK, PLAYINGCARDS.IO, ST FILE, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Get out of the house for a bit - while still practising social distancing - for an amble along one of these leisurely night-time walks.

READ MORE HERE