Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 1.
Coronavirus the worst global crisis since WWII, says UN chief Guterres
"We are slowly moving in the right direction, but we need to speed up, and we need to do much more if we want to defeat the virus," he said.
Firms which fail to implement telecommuting where possible may face fines, stop-work orders
The Ministry of Manpower will come down harder on companies that have not made serious efforts to put in place work-from-home arrangements.
Coronavirus: Preventing an intense spread is in hands of each person, experts say
As coronavirus clusters and cases with no known connections mushroom here, Singapore is facing the threat of the virus spreading uncontrollably, experts warned.
86-year-old resident of old age home among 47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore
An Indian national who works as housekeeper at the Changi General Hospital was also among the new confirmed cases.
Coronavirus: The pandemic will trigger new economic trends
The Covid-19 pandemic will be the defining issue of 2020. What changes in economic thinking and behaviour will it trigger? Here are eight possibilities.
Liang Court, Sasa, Isetan Westgate shut for good
Customers reminisce as they visit for the last time popular haunts they've grown up with.
Singapore GE: Potential PAP candidates get into position
A number of potential election candidates from the private sector have been spotted with MPs from the ruling party in recent days.
WP likely to field fewer new faces this GE
The party is focusing firepower on its regular stomping grounds rather than new areas.
Millennials' stories that inspire and touch lives: Meet 3 Generation Grit Award nominees
The award seeks to celebrate millennials who have shown remarkable courage, resilience and service to the community.
Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today
Get out of the house for a bit - while still practising social distancing - for an amble along one of these leisurely night-time walks.