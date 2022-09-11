Morning Briefing: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 11

Updated
Published
32 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 11.

Academics to artists, S'pore's new talent pass covers wide range of sectors

MOM to work with ministries on the eligibility criteria for this group.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's new work pass: One pass, many options to help woo global talent

Even though local talent can be groomed to take on roles in emergent sectors, global talent is needed to help introduce these skills quickly enough to meet the urgent demand.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans must stand up for its people and not take sides amid global tensions: DPM Wong

"It means we must never allow ourselves to be taken in by misinformation," he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Lunch with Sumiko: 'It's been a roller coaster,' says Edwin Tong on his journey from lawyer to lawmaker

Mr Edwin Tong, a former lawyer, became a Member of Parliament in 2011 and joined the Government seven years later.

His ministry's work involves building cohesion and national identity. "It's a lot more work than I thought," he says of being in office.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore woman had to share $5m with ex-husband

This was because she had transferred the stocks into their joint investment accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Istana Park expansion, pedestrianisation of Orchard Road stretch to be completed from 2025

The traffic diversion will require a portion of Penang Road to be made two-way.

READ MORE HERE

Russian grip on north-east Ukraine collapses, after Kyiv severs supply line

Ukraine captures Kupyansk, sole railway hub supplying Russia’s entire front-line across northeastern Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

What makes Singapore Singaporean? Society's unique cultural traits offer a clue

Scoring low on individualism, high on long-term orientation may explain willingness to wear masks, says Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

10 frozen ready-made dishes worth buying

Generally, meat dishes fare better than fresh seafood, which loses its natural sweetness or changes texture easily with freezing.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown

Polish star Swiatek overcomes a spirited second set fightback to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top