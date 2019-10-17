More wet, warm weather forecast for rest of month

More thunderstorms and lightning activity, as well as warm days, are expected in Singapore in the next two weeks, the weatherman said yesterday.

This is a continuation of the wet and warm weather recorded in the first fortnight of this month, although the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) noted that rainfall across the country in the first half of the month was below average.

On Sentosa, the rainfall recorded was 92 per cent below average, which MSS said was the biggest anomaly for the first two weeks of the month.

For the next 14 days, the temperature is forecast to reach as high as 35 deg C on a few days, although the daily temperature on most days should range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C.

The first half of the month was also warm on some days despite showers, with the daily maximum temperature exceeding 34 deg C.

On Sunday, the highest daily maximum temperature recorded was 35.7 deg C in Clementi.

In the next two weeks, moderate to heavy thunderstorms lasting for short periods can be expected in the afternoon on eight to 10 days, with some extending into the evening.

MSS said rainfall is expected to be near normal, a reprieve after the three-month dry period between July and last month.

This period of little rain constituted a rainfall deficit situation - a technical term for three consecutive months when the monthly rainfall is more than 40 per cent below the norm.

July's total rainfall was 51 per cent below normal, August's was 81 per cent and last month's was 44 per cent.

With more rain forecast for this month, MSS added that the chance of haze affecting Singapore is low.

Even so, a few days could get slightly hazy, particularly in the early morning, owing to an accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere under light and variable wind conditions.