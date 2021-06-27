More ways for Singaporeans to shape society

The SG Together movement has already seen 25 private-public alliances in the two years since it was formed, ranging from the well-being of lower-wage workers to the mental health of young people.

And there will be more opportunities for Singaporeans to help shape society into a more caring, just and equal one that they have expressed hope for, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Mr Heng, who had launched SG Together in June 2019, said the pandemic has bolstered the movement instead of throwing it off course, as it has "strengthened our sense of purpose, and surfaced areas for more urgent action".

