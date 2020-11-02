More warm days in first half of November as monsoon eases, says weatherman

SINGAPORE - The first half of November is expected to have more warm days as the monsoon eases, said the weatherman.

Warm conditions experienced in the last two weeks of October are set to persist in the first fortnight of November.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C and could rise to a scorching 35 deg C on one or two days.

More showers are expected over the island due to inter-monsoon weather, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Nov 2).

The period is characterised by warm weather, higher lightning activity and thunderstorms that can often be intense.

Thundery showers are predicted over parts of Singapore between the afternoon and evening on most days in the first fortnight of November.

Overall, rainfall for November is expected to be near normal over most parts of Singapore.