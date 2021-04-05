More walking space, but some rue loss of roadside parking

A project to widen the footpath along a stretch of road near Bukit Ho Swee has drawn mixed views from residents and businesses.

Since March 22, barriers have been placed along 13 roadside parking spaces in front of shophouses between 715 and 745 Havelock Road.

The carved-out road space, about 100m long, now serves as an additional footpath for pedestrians and cyclists as part of a trial that was announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor during the debate on her ministry's budget on March 5.

The reception so far has been mainly positive, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times. Its letter to businesses in the area, seen by ST, said the first phase of the project will last six months.

LTA later told ST the duration will depend on how the community and other stakeholders react.

The second phase, which involves building a permanent wider footpath, could proceed earlier if there is support.

In the letter, LTA said the stretch of road was selected as there are popular shops and eateries there.

A wider footpath would give the residents and patrons a more pleasant and comfortable environment, as well as more space as they browsed or waited.

LTA said it had assessed that nearby multi-storey carparks could meet the demand diverted from the 13 parking spaces.

"There will be no change in traffic movement and circulation in Havelock Road," it added.

Resident Calvin Yeo, 50, rued the loss of the roadside parking. "There is already a bit of pavement next to the walkway. What is more practical is perhaps to just extend the pavement slightly and build a shelter over it."

Mr Chris Leow, 34, who manages Bootle's, a grocer along the stretch of road, said the walkways can get crowded with cyclists, families and dog-walkers on weekends.

But he was not convinced that repurposing the road is the solution.

"We do a lot of deliveries and there is nowhere for them to stop now, so it will affect business."

LTA said shops can use loading and unloading bays in the vicinity.

Another Bootle's employee said some continued to park along the road even after the barriers went up. She said: "LTA did consult everybody. They did surveys to see how many parking spaces were being utilised. But what has actually changed? We are absolutely in favour of the project, but as you can see, nobody is really using it."

For Ms Mae Baliga, 25, a manager of a bakery in one of the shophouses, the benefits of a wider footpath outweigh the inconveniences. "It is good for pedestrians, especially the elderly," she said.

Kok Yufeng