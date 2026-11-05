More travel packages, shorter trips on offer for Haj 2027 pilgrims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 900 prospective pilgrims for Haj 2027 will begin receiving letters of offer from Nov 16, and will be notified through SMS and e-mail, said MUIS.

SINGAPORE – Those hoping to perform the haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in 2027 will have nearly 50% more travel packages to choose from, with prices starting from $13,864 , the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced.

In a media statement on Nov 5, the statutory board said it had appointed 10 authorised travel agents offering 37 approved haj packages for the 2027 pilgrimage, up from the 25 approved packages in 2026 .

The expansion includes a shorter 18-da y itinerary designed for those juggling work, family or other personal commitments, alongside 23-day, 25-day, and 28-day options.

The shorter option “offers greater flexibility for pilgrims to fulfil their religious obligation while balancing their personal responsibilities and circumstances, making Haj more accessible to a wider segment of the community”, said MUIS.

Singapore has been allocated 900 places for the 2027 haj pilgrimage by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Selected haj applicants will be notified via SMS and e-mail from Nov 16.

To secure their place, successful applicants must retrieve their letter of offer from the MyHajSG portal, purchase an approved haj package from an authorised travel agent and complete all required procedures by Nov 30 .

Prices for the approved packages range from $13,864 to $21,199 depending on the length of the itinerary and how many pilgrims are sharing a room:

Double occupancy: $18,094 on average

Triple occupancy: $17,231 on average

Quad (four to a room) occupancy: $16,734 on average

Package prices include Mashaer services – which cover tents, transport, meals, crowd management and safety provisions during the peak days of the pilgrimage in Arafah and Mina – and medical services provided by the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office.

However, package prices will not cover the airfare on Saudia Airlines, typically around $3,300 for an economy-class ticket before taxes, or emergency medical assistance coverage arranged by the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (AMTAS) that costs $ 295 .

Pilgrims are encouraged to consider additional travel insurance, especially for pre-existing medical conditions and other circumstances that may fall outside the scope of emergency medical assistance coverage.

To keep package prices competitive and streamline logistics between Madinah, Mecca and Jeddah, MUIS and AMTAS have arranged for all Singapore pilgrims to stay in the same designated hotels across all package tiers.

MUIS strongly cautioned applicants to steer clear of unauthorised operators or claims of guaranteed visas outside official channels.

“Haj packages and services for Singapore pilgrims under Singapore’s official Haj arrangements should only be purchased from MUIS-authorised travel agents,” said the statutory board.

“Members of the public should verify a travel agent’s status through MUIS’ official channels before making any payment or commitment. They should also be cautious of offers involving alternative visa arrangements or claims that a Haj visa can be guaranteed outside Singapore’s official Haj arrangements.”

MUIS added that only a valid haj visa permits pilgrims to perform the haj and that prospective pilgrims should comply with all visa and entry requirements stipulated by Saudi Arabia.

The haj is the major Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and represents the fifth pillar of Islam. Muslims must undertake the journey at least once if they are physically and financially able to.

It is performed over about a week only once a year, during Zulhijjah – the 12th month of the Islamic calendar – and involves intense rituals such as walking around the Kaaba, running between hills and stoning pillars.

The Kaaba is a cubic structure draped in black cloth situated at the centre of Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca in Saudi Arabia that serves as the qibla, or direction that Muslims face when performing solah, or prayer.

Haj 2027 is expected to take place from May 14 to 19.

For the full list of approved packages and agents, visit go.gov.sg/haj2027. Those with additional queries can contact the MUIS Haj Office directly at haj@muis.gov.sg or call 6350-5369.