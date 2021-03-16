More thundery showers expected in second half of March in S'pore, says weatherman

SINGAPORE - More thundery showers are expected in the second half of this month, the weatherman said on Tuesday (March 16).

For the rest of March, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, particularly in the later part of the month.

There could be several days when the showers may extend into the evening, the Meteorological Service Singapore said, but the overall rainfall is expected to be near normal over most parts of Singapore.

Meanwhile, daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with a few warm days that could hit 34 deg C, especially if there are few clouds in the sky.

However, the next two weeks are not expected to be as warm as the first half of this month, when the daily maximum temperature on most days was above 34 deg C.

The warmest day so far this month was March 2, when a high of 35.6 deg C was recorded in Tengah.

The coolest was March 8, when a lowest daily minimum temperature of 21.4 deg C was recorded in Sembawang in the early hours of the day.

Last Saturday saw the highest rainfall recorded in a day so far, this month, at 98.3mm in Sengkang.

Many parts of Singapore recorded below normal rainfall.