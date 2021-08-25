More thundery showers expected for rest of month

The Meteorological Service Singapore has said that more thundery showers are expected in Singapore for the rest of this month.

During this period, short-duration thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, and the showers could extend into the evening on a few of these days.

They are expected because of the large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The total rainfall for this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The daily temperature for the rest of the month is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

Relatively warm and humid nights with minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island, can be expected on a few days.