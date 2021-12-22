More than 70,000 reached through Govt feedback unit; youth, PMEs and minorities to be focus for 2022

SINGAPORE - Earlier this year, the Government's push to get vulnerable seniors vaccinated against Covid-19 appeared to hit a wall. While seniors aged 70 and above were among the earliest invited to get their jabs, their vaccination rates plateaued by July and were soon outstripped by the younger age groups.

Through its feedback channels and ground outreach, government feedback unit Reach found that many seniors were reluctant to get their shots due to advice from their doctors - mostly traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners who were unsure what advice to give.

Reach passed this feedback to the Ministry of Health (MOH), which had also heard about the issue. MOH subsequently arranged to meet all TCM doctors to explain why vaccination was critical, said Reach chairman Tan Kiat How, of an instance where feedback has helped shape public engagement this year.

These efforts, together with other outreach activities and home vaccination, have encouraged more seniors to get vaccinated, such that more than nine in 10 here have now received their shots - not far off the national rate for the eligible population.

While the pandemic has made it difficult for Reach to hold its usual physical feedback sessions, it is clear that Singaporeans are keen to have their views heard, especially on hot-button issues, Mr Tan said in a review of Reach's work in the past year.

More than 70,000 people provided feedback to Reach this year, up from 56,000 last year, he noted.

In lieu of face-to-face feedback booths, Reach turned to e-Listening Points, in the form of online surveys and platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Clubhouse.

Key topics that stood out across these engagements were home-based learning (HBL) and the stress faced by healthcare workers, said Mr Tan.

When HBL was announced in May this year, 20,000 parents came forward with their feedback within three days, said Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development.

Some raised valid points, he said, with a front-line worker expressing concerns over not being able to supervise their children at home and another parent mentioning not having sufficient digital devices to go around for the whole family.

The Ministry of Education has, at various points in the year, acknowledged that HBL cannot be a full substitute for learning in school and that it aims to minimise its use.

Mr Tan also said that feedback from a survey of more than 600 healthcare workers, who mostly responded anonymously, was "very raw".

"People were telling us 'I'm going to break down, I've worked three shifts non-stop for X number of days. I'm very tired, I haven't spent time with my family.' … And they're worried about vulnerable people in their family, (they) don't dare to go home," he said.

In October, the Health Ministry issued a circular asking healthcare clusters to roster their staff for leave towards the end of the year. The Government has also said that manpower for the sector is being boosted.

Mr Tan said: "Every voice matters, all the more so in a more diverse Singapore and a more diverse society, where you have online social media and so a myriad of digital platforms."