More than 40,000 land VTL tickets sold hours after quota was reinstated

SINGAPORE - More than 40,000 bus tickets under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement between Singapore and Malaysia were sold on Wednesday (Feb 16) and Thursday after quotas were fully reinstated for trips starting from Feb 22.

One bus operator has sold all of its available tickets until March 21.

Singapore's Transtar Travel started selling additional land VTL tickets for trips between Feb 22 and March 21 from 6pm on Wednesday.

By about 8pm, around 40 per cent of the tickets had already been snapped up, and they were sold out by midnight, its spokesman told The Straits Times.

The company is currently operating 24 VTL bus services between Woodlands and Larkin Sentral in Johor Baru daily, with 12 in each direction.

This will be increased to a total of 48 services from Feb 22.

Meanwhile, Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link started selling additional VTL tickets from 10am on Thursday, but only for trips between Feb 22 and Feb 28.

All 15,120 tickets were sold out by 11.30am, said a spokesman for the company.

Additional VTL tickets for the month of March will be released soon, she said.

"We need to make some improvements to the (booking) system before we open it up," the spokesman added.

The company currently operates 30 bus services between Queen Street and Larkin Sentral daily.

This will be reinstated to 60 services from Feb 22.

The release of additional land VTL tickets was met with overwhelming demand, with many would-be travellers taking to social media to voice their frustrations at the long waiting time and system errors they faced.

Some have also accused scalpers of buying tickets and reselling them on e-commerce platforms, with images posted of bus tickets being resold for more than $100.

Bus tickets for adults usually cost $15 in Singapore and RM20 (S$6.40) in Malaysia.

When the land VTL scheme was first launched on Nov 29 last year, up to 2,880 travellers were allowed to cross the Causeway using designated buses each day.

This capacity was increased to 4,320 people, but from Dec 22 to Jan 20, new ticket sales were suspended and the quota was halved for trips from Jan 21 onwards.

This was to delay the spread of the Omicron variant.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that it restored the land VTL quota as imported Covid-19 cases are now unlikely to affect the trajectory of local infections.

Border measures for land VTL travellers will also be streamlined.