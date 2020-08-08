More than 400 people arrested in connection with scams in which victims lost over $5.4 million

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating 424 people involved in 786 scam cases, in which the victims lost more than $5.4 million.

The cases were mainly Internet love scams, e-commerce scams and loan scams.

The suspects - 279 men and 145 women aged between 16 and 81 - were rounded up in a three-week operation conducted between July 18 and Aug 7 by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

All those arrested are being investigated for suspected involvement in cheating or money laundering.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Anyone convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

The police advised members of the public to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions.

For scam-related advice, the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to this website.

Those who wish to provide information on scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or do so at this website.