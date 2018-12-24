More than 40 community celebrations in store for the New Year

SINGAPORE - Residents looking to usher in the New Year in style will have their pick of year-end community events to choose from.

The People's Association (PA) Grassroots Organisations (GROs), along with residents, are organising annual New Year's community events that are expected to draw over 175,000 participants this year.

More than 40 community celebrations will be held islandwide, with both large-scale parties and intimate community celebrations to be organised by GROs and Residents' and Neighbourhood Committees.

One of the events to look forward to is the Silent Disco New Year Eve Countdown Party @ Heartbeat, which will be held at Heartbeat @ Bedok.

Around 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the countdown event, which is slated to be the largest heartland silent disco. Participants can dance to music on wireless headphones and celebrate the new year with an adrenaline rush.

The countdown event at Our Tampines Hub is expected to draw around 100,000 participants. Festivities in Tampines will begin at 9am on Dec 31, and include a laser showcase and a wave flames display.

For those looking for a more intimate way to end the year, there are events like the countdown at Sengkang West. Residents will be able to enjoy performances by local interest groups and neighbourhood talents, and enjoy various food offerings and game booths at the event.

"These celebrations foster a sense of togetherness, provide opportunities for residents to make friends, celebrate the nation's progress and look forward to the future together," PA said.