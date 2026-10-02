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More than 391kg of cannabis detected at Pasir Panjang scanning station

Checks on an inbound container uncovered 1,290 blocks of cannabis, weighing about 391kg in total.

SINGAPORE – More than 391kg of cannabis was detected in an inbound container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Sept 24, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on Oct 2.

The container was identified amid targeting efforts by ICA. It was referred for enhanced checks, during which ICA’s image analysts detected anomalies in the scanned images.

Officers conducted a physical inspection and found suspected cannabis blocks concealed in boxes containing gloves.

CNB officers were immediately alerted. They performed further checks on the container, uncovering a total of 1,290 blocks of cannabis, weighing about 391kg in total.

Preliminary investigations found that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and bound for another country.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.