Over 30,000 people with history of severe allergies to be invited for Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - More than 30,000 people will soon be invited to register for a Covid-19 vaccination after restrictions stopping people with a history of severe allergic reactions from getting the jabs were lifted, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (June 8).

So far, more than 75 per cent of seniors and eligible adults, and 90 per cent of graduating student cohorts have signed up for or received the vaccine, he added.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Ong thanked the public for the collective efforts in containing the recent wave of infections in Singapore.

He said in fighting a relatively unknown and mutating virus, Singaporeans must steer carefully, constantly learning to navigate better and improve the country's approaches and processes.

He added that the multi-ministry task force on the virus is fully committed to doing these things.

Mr Ong also said the impact of the virus has also brought to the forefront on social media issues such as differing opinions on vaccine effectiveness and ugly incidents involving racial discrimination and xenophobia.

"I admire the courage of those who spoke up for greater understanding, unity, kindness during such times, and defending evidence-based science," he said.

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) lifted the ban on people with a history of anaphylaxis and allergic reactions to drugs, food, insect stings and other triggers from taking the Covid-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology.

A large majority of the 32,000 people here who have not been able to take the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines because of medical reasons will now be able to do so under the national programme, MOH said at the time.

On Monday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said almost nine in 10 students from graduating cohorts have signed up to be vaccinated, and half of them have received their first doses.

This follows the announcement in May that more than 400,000 students would be invited to receive their Covid-19 jabs from June 1, with priority given to secondary and pre-university students in graduating cohorts.

Those aged 18 and above have been allowed to opt for either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, while those between 12 and 17 are offered only the Pfizer jab as the Moderna shot has not been approved for use with the younger age group.

MOH gave the green light for those aged 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer vaccine earlier in May.

Singapore's most recent rash of Covid-19 cases saw many students at all levels coming down with the virus.