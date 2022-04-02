More than 30k cross land border after full reopening

About 33,700 people have travelled between Singapore and Malaysia as at 5pm yesterday since the land borders fully reopened around midnight.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said 27,600 people departed Singapore via the Causeway and the Second Link. Of these, 9,400 of them went on foot or buses, 9,700 in cars and the remaining 8,500 on motorcycles. On arrivals, ICA said 3,500 people came into Singapore on foot or buses, 1,600 in cars and 1,000 on motorcycles.

Travellers were able to take a new shuttle bus service between the checkpoints in Woodlands and Johor Baru run by Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link. The first bus left at 6am from Malaysia and 6.30am from Woodlands. There were close to 100 people in the queue in Woodlands Checkpoint at about 7.30am yesterday for the bus service, which costs $2 for a trip from Singapore and RM2 (65 Singapore cents) from Malaysia.

Causeway Link had initially planned to operate just one shuttle bus service every 15 minutes, or four shuttle bus services per hour. But after queues for buses formed at Woodlands, it increased the frequency to up to 12 trips per hour during peak hours.

Johor state assemblyman for Stulang, Mr Andrew Chen Kah Eng, and state assemblywoman for Johor Jaya, Ms Liow Cai Tung, were among those who took the shuttle bus from Johor Baru to Woodlands.

The Democratic Action Party members said they made the impromptu trip at 7.30am to better understand the cross-border transport arrangements and immigration and Customs clearance process.

"Because today is the first day of the border reopening, we came in early in the morning to check whether everything is going smoothly," Ms Liow said. They went back to Malaysia later in the day.

Journeys were mostly smooth sailing for many, although some were turned away at the checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas because they did not have all the required documents.

After the initial rush at midnight, traffic slowed considerably at about 3am.

It was fairly quiet at the two Singapore checkpoints when ST arrived at about 6am.

At the Causeway, travellers were seen arriving in dribs and drabs. At the Tuas Second Link, there were fewer than 10 motorcyclists and a few cars at the departure hall between 6am and 6.30am.

Among those who made the early morning trip was Ms Tupang Isa, 39, for whom the reopening was an emotional experience.

A day after the borders were shut on March 17, 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19, her mother died and the Malaysian had to miss her last moments, she told ST as she teared up. "It is my day off today so I'm crossing over to settle some matters in Johor Baru," said the housekeeper.

Mr Loh Pui Loong, 44, who works as a cleaner at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said there were only three or four people at the checkpoint in Johor Baru when he crossed the border at about 5am.

"I decided to start early because I was afraid there would be a lot of people entering Singapore. But there was no one there, so clearing Customs was very quick," he said in Mandarin.

While the full reopening of the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia has restored a sense of normalcy to the Causeway and the Second Link, the volume of travellers remains far from the number of people - 415,000 - who used the land checkpoints daily before the pandemic.

At around 6.30pm yesterday, The Straits Times observed little vehicular traffic in both directions at the Causeway and the Second Link.

But by 7pm, a constant stream of people were seen heading into the departure hall at Woodlands Checkpoint, from where they would then head to Johor either by foot or by shuttle buses. Many of the travellers had luggage in tow. The situation remained orderly despite the growing crowd.

Speaking to reporters yesterday evening, ICA Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jackson Tan, Commander at Tuas, said operations at the Second Link have been smooth since midnight.

He added that Tuas Checkpoint has a total of 80 automated motorcycle lanes and 64 car counters across arrival and departure. "The car counters can be converted flexibly to clear both vehicular modes based on real-time demands," said DAC Tan.

ICA said it will continue to make adjustments to further improve the immigration process to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for travellers.

Mr Vijay Manogaran, 34, walked over from Malaysia to Singapore in the early hours yesterday. "It feels like it is back to normal, like how it was two years ago," he said.