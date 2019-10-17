ICA foils bid to smuggle over 300 e-cigarette juice pods in child car seat, baby stroller

SINGAPORE - Electronic cigarettes, as well as bottles and pods containing e-cigarette juices, were found hidden in a child car seat and baby stroller in a Malaysia-registered car on Monday (Oct 14).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that its officers seized 18 bottles of e-cigarette juices, 347 pods of e-cigarette juices, eight e-cigarette devices and six sets of vape kits at Woodlands Checkpoint.

E-vaporisers, which include e-cigarettes and e-cigars, are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid which contains nicotine to produce a vapour that is then inhaled.

On Monday, ICA officers found the driver's behaviour suspicious and directed a further check to be carried out in the car.

E-cigarettes and related accessories were found hidden in a child car seat and a stroller. They were also found under the driver's seat and wrapped in spare clothing in the car.

The case, which involves two Malaysian women, was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

ICA said that this method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods might be used by "people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore".

From January to August this year, HSA caught 43 people selling e-vaporisers illegally.

Last Thursday, ICA seized more than 1,000 items related to electronic cigarettes.

Its officers at Air Cargo Command seized 35 e-cigarettes and 1,078 e-cigarette pods.

HSA said that the street value of the seized items is about $14,280.

Last month, a 35-year-old man who had sold e-vaporisers was fined $99,000 - the highest amount ever.

Anyone found guilty of selling, importing or distributing e-vaporisers can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

Since Feb 1, 2018, it has also been illegal to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.