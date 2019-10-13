More than $1m raised in Keppel golf fundraiser

SINGAPORE - For the seventh year running, more than $1 million was raised at the annual Keppel Charity Golf fundraiser held on Saturday and Sunday (Oct 12-13).

Proceeds of around $1.28 million will be divided equally among 10 local charities after $500,000 is given to the President's Challenge through Mediacorp's President's Star Charity show.

This year is the first time the event has been held in support of the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fundraising campaign.

It is also the first time the event has collaborated with Mediacorp.

A two-team golf tournament on Sunday saw Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, taking part to help raise funds.

Mediacorp artists such as married couples Pan Ling Ling and Huang Shinan, Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, and actor Chen Tianwen, also participated.

Over the weekend, club members took part in auctions and a raffle to benefit the needy, culminating in a gala dinner on Sunday evening attended by President Halimah Yacob.

The 10 charities that will benefit are: Down Syndrome Association, HCA Hospice Care, Home Nursing Foundation, Reach Community Services, Lembaga Biasiswa Kenangan Maulud, Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore), Society for the Aged Sick, St Luke's Hospital, SPD Singapore and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Related Story National Day Rally 2019: Greater Southern Waterfront and key projects that have shaped Singapore

The Keppel Club, whose site at Bukit Chermin Road is set to make way for the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront project when its lease expires in 2021, said that this year's event could be one of the last few occasions that it will be holding the fundraiser.