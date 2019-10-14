More than $1m raised in Keppel golf fund-raiser

For the seventh year running, more than $1 million was raised at the annual Keppel Charity Golf fund-raiser held over the weekend.

Proceeds of $1.28 million will be divided equally among 10 local charities after $500,000 is given to the President's Challenge through Mediacorp's President's Star Charity show.

This year is the first time the event was held in support of the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign. It is also the first time the event has collaborated with Mediacorp.

A two-team golf tournament yesterday saw Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad taking part to help raise funds.

Mediacorp artists such as married couples Pan Ling Ling and Huang Shinan, and Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, and actor Chen Tianwen also participated.

Over the weekend, club members took part in auctions and a raffle to benefit the needy, culminating in a gala dinner last evening attended by President Halimah Yacob.

The 10 charities that will benefit are Down Syndrome Association, HCA Hospice Care, Home Nursing Foundation, Reach Community Services, Lembaga Biasiswa Kenangan Maulud, Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore), Society for the Aged Sick, St Luke's Hospital, SPD Singapore and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The Keppel Club, whose site in Bukit Chermin Road will make way for the Greater Southern Waterfront project when its lease expires in 2021, said this year's event could be one of the last few occasions that it is holding the fund-raiser.

