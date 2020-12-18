More than 1,000 pre-schoolers to learn about environmental conservation in virtual programme

SINGAPORE - Getting people to know more about environmental conservation from a young age is at the heart of a new programme by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation and its partner Terra SG.

Pre-schoolers aged three to six will get to go on a digital journey to Sungei Buloh, where they will learn about nature and also be taught how to repurpose unwanted items through a craft workshop, among other activities.

The Little Eco Prints programme, which is conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been rolled out to selected MY World Preschool centres, under a collaboration with the pre-school operator, and is expected to reach more than 1,000 pre-schoolers.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH Foundation, said: "Wildlife conservation and environmental protection are two of the important causes that SPH Foundation champions. We believe in raising awareness in the next generation to be eco-conscious citizens and educating the young on sustainability through this meaningful programme.

"This will hopefully create a ripple effect where the children can extend their knowledge to their families and friends."

SPH Foundation is the charity arm of media company SPH, which publishes The Straits Times and also has businesses in property and aged care, while Terra SG is an environmental social enterprise.

The four-part programme will also include a video screening about waste management at Pulau Semakau landfill.

The initiative is an outreach programme under the National Engagement with Sustainability partnership, which also includes an ongoing six-part exhibition series with the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage.





Children from MY World @ Anchorvale Parkview make stick puppets from used cartons in an upcycling workshop. PHOTO: SPH FOUNDATION



The programme runs this month in half of MY World's 42 pre-schools islandwide.

It is being introduced in tandem with the pre-school operator's programme on sustainability.

Ms Jane Choy, head of operations at MY World, said the initiative aligns with the pre-school operator's environmental and sustainability goals.

"In our bid to inculcate the values of care and respect in our children, we encourage them to care for the environment around us and to respect nature," she said.

Ms Iryn Gan, who made puppets with her son Leroy How, who attends MY World @ Anchorvale Parkview, said the activity is a fun way to teach children about sustainability.