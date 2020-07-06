More than 100 volunteers to help West Coast job seekers

As an air traffic control officer with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Mr Hermizan Jumari has witnessed first-hand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

That spurred him to sign up as a volunteer career navigator under a community jobs initiative at Pioneer SMC and West Coast GRC, where he lives.

The 45-year-old said he realised many are severely affected by the pandemic and face reduced income or uncertainty in employment.

"As I still have a job, I wanted to step forward to help the community, and orientate some of those severely affected, either by guiding them towards reskilling or finding other job opportunities. This also contributes to the eventual recovery of our economy," he told The Straits Times yesterday.

He is among more than 100 career navigators appointed at a jobs fair at West Coast Community Centre - one of five community centres and clubs where physical kiosks, or job stations, have been set up. The fair will be held on a weekly basis from July 18 until Aug 8, and a special session was held yesterday.

Currently, each kiosk offers about 500 job vacancies within a 3km radius. It helps to match job seekers to opportunities based on factors like education level and job experience.

These efforts are part of the Jobs Programme @ West Coast GRC and Pioneer SMC, a joint initiative by the constituencies, the NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and South West Community Development Council. It was announced last month.

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran highlighted various efforts under the programme to help residents with their main concern - jobs and the economic outlook.

He said those working may worry their jobs will be cut, and those not working - whether fresh graduates or those in the middle of their careers - are concerned about the kind of opportunities available to them.

The jobs scheme is "an example of what we mean when we say that we've got the experience in Government, in Parliament, and in the private and social sectors to serve our residents", said Mr Iswaran, who leads the People's Action Party's team in West Coast GRC.

PROVIDING ADVICE TO OTHERS As I still have a job, I wanted to step forward to help the community, and orientate some of those severely affected, either by guiding them towards reskilling or finding other job opportunities. This also contributes to the eventual recovery of our economy. '' MR HERMIZAN JUMARI, an air traffic control officer with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. He signed up as a volunteer career navigator under a community jobs initiative at Pioneer SMC and West Coast GRC, where he lives.

He later attended the jobs fair in his capacity as a Cabinet minister and grassroots adviser, and was not in party colours. With him were e2i chief executive Gilbert Tan, incumbent West Coast GRC MP Foo Mee Har, and Mr Patrick Tay, who was previously MP for the GRC and is now running in Pioneer.