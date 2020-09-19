More than 100 hawkers, food delivery riders get tested on Saturday morning for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - More than 100 hawkers and food delivery riders streamed into Covid-19 testing sites in Marine Parade on Saturday morning (Sept 19) for voluntary swab tests to check whether they have the coronavirus.

About 1,000 people are expected to be swabbed at these sites over the weekend, the National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Friday.

Swabs for the tests - which are free - are being taken at the pavilion beside Block 75 Marine Drive, and the open plaza in front of Block 50A Marine Terrace.

Giving the Saturday morning update, Marine Parade GRC MP Tan See Leng told reporters at the Marine Drive site that feedback from hawker centre and coffee shop merchants regarding the testing "has been very good".

"A couple of them actually came up to me and said that (the testing) is a good exercise because what they are concerned about is really their livelihood," said Dr Tan, who is also Minister in Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower and Trade and Industry.

He was referring to the impact of Covid-19 on the merchants. The outbreak has reportedly hit sales of hawkers, especially during the two-month circuit breaker that started in early April.

The weekend tests are part of a larger initiative that the Health Ministry (MOH) had announced on Aug 29, which involves offering one-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to community groups such as taxi and private hire car drivers, food delivery personnel and key vendors servicing foreign worker dormitories.

MOH said that the community groups were identified due to their high frequency of interaction with members of the public. It added that the tests are being carried out to provide a better picture of the prevalence of the virus in the population at large.

Dr Tan said on Saturday that he also hoped that the number of people tested positive from the weekend tests will be "very, very, very low" as that will restore "a significant amount of confidence to people visiting our hawker centres and visiting our merchants and wet markets, and also our coffee shops".

Related Story Saliva testing for Covid-19 being assessed for wider use