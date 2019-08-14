More support to help NSFs prepare for work and studies after national service

SINGAPORE - National servicemen (NSFs) who are about to complete their service are now getting more targeted help in their search for career and educational opportunities.

A quarterly fair to help prepare NSFs for work or further studies now has thematic zones for key industries, such as logistics, engineering, infocomm technology as well as hospitality and tourism, where they can find out more about the job opportunities and requirements in each industry.

This new feature at the Enhanced Career and Education Fair (ECEF) is aimed at delivering a more targeted experience based on industry manpower needs and the NSFs' educational backgrounds and skills.

Some 4,000 NSFs visited the thematic zones at the 16th edition of ECEF on Wednesday (Aug 14) at the Suntec City Convention Centre. The one-day event has been organised quarterly by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs since 2015.

The latest edition also had hour-long SkillsFuture Advice workshops held under the SkillsFuture @ NS initiative. These sessions guided the NSFs in reflecting on the skills and competencies they have acquired through national service (NS), as well as in making choices post-NS. The workshops also shared career preparation tips and learning resources.

In addition, an online career starter pack was launched on Wednesday to provide the NSFs with the tools and resources needed to help them in their job search.

The latest fair saw 72 exhibitors - 57 companies from different industries and 15 institutes of higher learning.

Special Constable (SC) Sergeant Lee Chan Hon, 20, from the Police National Service Department, wanted to find a suitable internship in engineering and infocomm technology. He will complete his NS in three months.

Speaking to companies such as GE Aviation Engine Services Singapore and IBM at the fair gave him a better understanding of industry requirements as well as internship and job opportunities.

"The fair showed me that there are many different jobs in the same field," he told The Straits Times, adding that he saw potential areas where he could diversify into in future.

Related Story More roles for national servicemen in navy to help tackle shrinking manpower pool: Ng Eng Hen

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who visited the ECEF, said that Mindef is committed to working with education institutions and employers so that they will be able to bring in the most relevant opportunities to NSFs.

He said: "For many of them, they will be thinking of furthering their studies and quite a few of them will also be thinking of looking for jobs. Through activities like this, we will work with them and invest in them with a common thinking of a better future."