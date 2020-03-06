More support for pre-school and student care needs

Low-income families with young children will soon receive more financial support in terms of subsidies, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim told the House yesterday.

Families with pre-schoolers living in HDB rental flats or receiving ComCare assistance will automatically qualify for the maximum pre-school subsidies from August - meaning they could pay as little as $3 a month for full-day childcare, depending on the operator.

This will save time and hassle for families, who will not have to provide additional supporting documents to apply for the subsidies.

Newly enrolled children from these families will also receive financial support more quickly for enrolment costs such as uniforms, under the Start-Up Grant.

To provide children from lower-income families with greater accessibility to extra development activities such as speech and drama programmes and excursions, the Preschool Opportunity Fund will be extended for three more years.

Eligible operators who want to carry out such projects can apply to this fund, with a cap of $1,300 per child for the project. The number of children who have benefited from the fund increased from 900 in 2014 to 2,400 last year.

Associate Professor Faishal said: "We want to ensure that children from low-income families can access developmental opportunities at their pre-school."

He estimated that about 2,700 children will benefit each year, in the coming three years.

He also announced that from this year, all pre-school centres will be closed on Teachers' Day to show appreciation to their educators.

Meanwhile, lower-income families with older children aged between seven and 14 who need student care services will also get more financial support.

From July 1, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will raise the amount of subsidies so that eligible families will receive up to $60 more in Student Care Fee Assistance monthly. The existing qualifying monthly household income ceiling of $4,000 will be raised to $4,500 and the per capita income ceiling will be raised from $1,000 to $1,125. Both moves are expected to help around 9,000 children.



Mr Mohammad Noor Saiful Mohammad Sari (right) and Mr Amirul Firdaus have been taking care of their sister Nurlaila Aaqilah, who is enrolled at PPIS Student Care Centre in Bedok, following their mother's death. ST PHOTO: MARCELIN LOPEZ



Families in the lowest gross household income tier of less than $1,500 a month will receive up to 98 per cent in subsidies, or $285, and pay as low as $5 a month.

Over 400 student care centres in schools and neighbourhoods are registered with MSF to administer the Student Care Fee Assistance.

The subsidies have been a source of relief for Mr Mohammad Noor Saiful Mohammad Sari, 30. He and his brother Amirul Firdaus, 26, take care of their 11-year-old sister, Nurlaila Aaqilah. Their mother died of cancer in 2018.

Mr Saiful, who is between jobs, said his sister enjoys going to the PPIS Student Care Centre in Bedok daily after school. She has been enrolled there for about three years.

He said: "She really likes the excursions and interacting with the other children, and will always tell us excitedly what she did that day."

The additional subsidies are welcome as the family's finances have been tight. "The subsidies allow us to spend the money instead on food, transport and extra activities to benefit my sister," he added.

Goh Yan Han