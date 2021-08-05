Covid-19 stress

More support for families

  • Published
    35 min ago

Community organisations, religious groups and Singaporeans are partnering the Ministry of Social and Family Development to extend more support to families. Launched yesterday, the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationship will focus on six areas, including support for single parents.

