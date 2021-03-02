More showers forecast for next 2 weeks

More showers will arrive in the next two weeks following the second driest February in the country since 1869, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said yesterday.

Temperatures, though, could still hit as high as 34 deg C on a few days.

On most days, the daily temperature will range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

"With the monsoon rain band forecast to lie closer to the equator in the coming fortnight, more showers can be expected compared to the second half of February," said MSS.

For the first few days of this month, generally fair and at times windy weather is forecast due to stable atmospheric conditions brought about by a mass of dry air over the South-east Asia region.

On most days next week, short thundery showers can be expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon due to monsoon conditions. On a few of these days, heavy showers are forecast.

Last month was the second driest February since rainfall records here began in 1869. At the Changi climate station, the total rainfall recorded last month was 1.0mm. The driest ever recorded February was in 2014 with a monthly total of 0.2mm.

"The dry weather also resulted in the lowest average daily relative humidity of 73.8 per cent recorded for February since continuous humidity records commenced in 1984, surpassing the previous record low of 74.1 per cent in February 2019," MSS added.

The highest daily total rainfall recorded last month was 46.9mm in Kranji on Feb 11.

Singapore also had well below average rainfall last month. The highest anomaly of 99 per cent below average was recorded in Changi. The anomaly was lowest in Sentosa at 8 per cent below average.

Last month was the second windiest February since continuous records started in 1984, with a speed of 13.1kmh.

It ranks behind the 13.7kmh record set in 2014.