More showers expected in second half of January

SINGAPORE - More wet weather can be expected in the second half of January, with temperatures falling to as low as 23 deg C on some nights, the weatherman said on Thursday (Jan 16).

Singapore can expect more showers in the next fortnight compared with the first two weeks of the month, with thundery showers mostly in the afternoon on eight to 10 days, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The daily temperature on most days is forecast to be between 24 and 33 deg C. On some days, the daily maximum temperature could reach around 34 deg C, while temperatures could dip to 23 deg C on some nights.

The north-east monsoon conditions will continue in the next two weeks, with low-level winds blowing from the north or north-east.

Overall, the rainfall for January is likely to be below normal in most parts of Singapore, MSS said.

As for the first half of January, MSS said that Singapore experienced windy conditions, with brief periods of light to moderate showers on a few days.

The highest daily total rainfall for the first two weeks of January was 43.2mm on Jan 12 in Tanjong Katong. Most parts of the island experienced thundery showers between late afternoon and evening on Jan 12.

The daily maximum temperature was between 31.6 and 33.5 deg C. The highest daily maximum temperature recorded was 33.5 deg C on Jan 12 in Paya Lebar.

The daily minimum temperature was between 22.8 and 24.7 deg C. The lowest daily minimum temperature recorded was 22.8 deg C, also on Jan 12, in Pasir Panjang.

The island received well below normal rainfall in the first two weeks of January, with Sentosa having the highest anomaly of 86 per cent below average rainfall. Tanjong Katong was closest to average, at 35 per cent below average rainfall.

Updates of the daily weather forecast can be found at the MSS website at www.weather.gov.sg, National Environment Agency website at www.nea.gov.sg, the myENV app or the Weather@SG app.