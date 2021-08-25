More rain in 3 hours than recorded for whole of Aug in past years

More rain pelted western Singapore in three hours yesterday morning than the country had recorded in previous years for the whole month of August, causing flooding in several areas, including a stretch of Dunearn Road and in Bukit Timah Plaza.

The heavy downpour led to a flash flood in Dunearn Road from Sime Darby Centre to Binjai Park at 10.05am, causing the road to be impassable to traffic.

National water agency PUB said its quick response teams were on standby at the location to close off a portion of the road and to help divert traffic.

Water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in some areas, and PUB issued flood-risk warnings for several locations due to the heavy downpour, including the Upper Bukit Timah area, Woodlands and Sunset Drive.

The flash flood in Dunearn Road subsided at 10.50am. It was the second time this year that a flash flood has occurred in the area near Sime Darby Centre, after an earlier episode on April 17.

Videos circulating online of nearby Bukit Timah Plaza showed people walking in almost ankle-deep rainwater at the first basement level of the mall.

The Straits Times understands that the perimeter drain in front of the entrance leading to the lower levels of the mall overflowed, causing water to spill inside.

Ms Dione Yap, the owner of clothing store Fashion Loft at the first basement level, said she had avoided turning up at the mall earlier because of the floods in the area.

The 49-year-old was there at 3pm to check on damage to her shop and merchandise.

"The floor in my shop was damaged, so I have to get the contractor to return and redo the renovation I just did," said Ms Yap, who had closed her shop for renovation works to be carried out.

Hairstylist Ng Wee Tian, 27, who works in the hair salon next to Ms Yap's shop, helped to mop up some of the water and bought towels that he used in an attempt to stop more water from entering the shop.

The hair salon was not affected.

PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded yesterday morning was at the Bukit Panjang Road rainfall station, which saw 159.8mm of rain from 7.50am to 10.40am.

"This corresponds to 109 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in August, and lies within the top 0.5 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981," said PUB.

The rain was heaviest over the northern and western parts of the country, said the National Environment Agency on Facebook.

As at noon yesterday, 239.8mm of rainfall was recorded in Mandai and 226.2mm in Bukit Panjang - the highest daily total rainfall for the month to date.

The previous high in the month of August was 181.8mm, which was recorded in Changi on Aug 22, 1983.

Temperatures also dipped yesterday morning, with Newton seeing the lowest temperature: 21.3 deg C.

The downpour was due to prevailing winds from the south and south-west converging around the vicinity of Singapore.

Heavy rain last Friday had also caused a flood at about 7am at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12, which is not known to be a flooding hot spot.

The incident caused vehicles to become partially submerged, leaving 13 drivers stuck at the road junction. Firefighters later rescued five people from four cars in just under an hour.

• Additional reporting by Gena Soh