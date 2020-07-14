More rain expected this week

Singapore's wet weather will continue for the rest of this week, as the Meteorological Services Singapore (MSS) forecasts thundery showers from today until Friday.

In its fortnightly update on July 1, the MSS said that last month was the coolest June since 2001, with a monthly average temperature of 28.1 deg C.

Due to the prevailing south-west monsoon persisting this month over the South-east Asian region, the Republic has experienced frequent showers over the past fortnight.

Temperatures yesterday hit a low of 23.3 deg C, recorded at about 11.10am in Jurong West. This was slightly above the 22.9 deg C recorded in Pasir Panjang just before 8am last Thursday.

Temperatures over the next three days are expected to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C, with thundery showers in the afternoon.