More prison inmates, staff to be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution

More inmates, staff and vendors from areas not affected by a recent cluster of coronavirus cases at Changi Prison Complex will be undergoing Covid-19 tests as a precaution, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said yesterday.

The individuals to be tested are from the prison complex's Cluster B, as well as from Selarang Park Complex and Institution Tanah Merah 1, SPS said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The tests are being done despite there being no evidence that the virus has spread beyond those who work in the prison kitchen at Institution A5 in the prison complex's Cluster A, where a Covid-19 cluster surfaced last weekend. There are now eight cases in the cluster.

Changi Prison Complex consists of two clusters - Cluster A and Cluster B - which contain five institutions each.

More than 5,000 inmates, staff and partners in Cluster A have already been tested at least once, and will be tested a second time in the coming days, said SPS.

Other than those who worked in Institution A5's kitchen, there has not been any other positive case, it said.

A 41-year-old male inmate who was already quarantined was added to the Covid-19 cluster on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Five of the eight in the cluster are inmates. Covid-19-positive inmates are quarantined for close monitoring by a medical team at a centre in the Selarang Park Complex.

They were all close contacts of a 39-year-old Chinese national who works for Sats Food Services as a chef at Institution A5's kitchen. The remaining two cases in the cluster are his household contacts.

The latest inmate added to the cluster was placed on quarantine on May 13, the same day the chef tested positive.

The inmate was tested for Covid-19 that day, and his test result was negative. He developed a runny nose, sore throat, headache and body aches on Wednesday, and was tested again. The result came back positive that day, said MOH.

Asked how meals are being served to those in Institution A5, SPS said meals for inmates from Cluster A are currently catered by external sources, in line with SPS' business continuity plans. Inmates have their meals in their cells.

Activities in Institution A5, such as family visits, counselling sessions and rehabilitation programmes involving vendors and volunteers, have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

SPS has issued to all inmates electronic tablets preloaded with content such as games, news updates and other programmes to keep them engaged, it said.

Inmates are also provided with reading materials and board games.

Prison officers conduct patrols to check on inmates who may require further support for their mental well-being, said SPS.

"Inmates in the non-affected prison institutions are gradually resuming their recreational activities and virtual rehabilitation programmes with staff and vendors/volunteers," it said.