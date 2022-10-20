More police to be deployed in Little India over Deepavali weekend for crowd and traffic control

SINGAPORE - With heavy human and vehicle traffic expected in Little India this weekend, there will be more boots on the ground to regulate traffic and assist motorists.

Large crowds are expected for the Deepavali celebrations along Serangoon Road, especially on the eve of Deepavali on Sunday.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and assist motorists. Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to drive with caution. Strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking.

This is according to a police advisory sent on Thursday.

The advisory also included a reminder that public drinking will not be allowed in Little India from 10.30pm this Friday to 7am on Tuesday.

Retailers that sell alcohol after the permitted trading hours may have their liquor licences revoked.

Little India is declared as a Liquor Control Zone under the provisions of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

The same rules will apply to the Liquor Control Zone in Geylang over the long weekend.

Under the Act, those found guilty of drinking liquor in a public place during no-drinking periods in the zones will face enhanced penalties. If convicted, offenders face a fine of up to $1,500. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to four and a half months, fined up to $3,000, or both.

The public is also warned against setting off improvised explosive devices that are constructed using sparklers. Anyone caught setting off improvised explosive devices may be convicted of negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances.

If convicted, the offender faces up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Should the act hurt others, one may be liable for voluntarily causing hurt with heated or explosive substances. If convicted, the offender faces up to seven years in jail, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said it will take strict enforcement action against offenders who discharge fireworks illegally as well. Illegal possession and discharge of fireworks is an offence punishable by a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The importation of fireworks is also a serious offence punishable by an imprisonment of at least six months and up to two years, and also with caning of up to six strokes.