ST HeadSTart: How firms are appreciating employees | 99-1 property ownership risks

More companies rolling out perks, initiatives to show appreciation to staff
From pay rises to work from anywhere arrangements, bosses are pulling out all the stops to keep the troops on side.
I am a fresh graduate starting an office job. How do I survive my first day of work?
In this edition of askST Jobs, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang provides some advice on making a good first impression at work. P.S. Talk less, listen more!
The risks of buying properties in 99-to-1 share
Do unequal shares in property ownership mean savings on additional buyer stamp duties? Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon highlights some issues for home buyers to note.
How start-up founders decide what they should get paid
One school of thought on founder pay - call it the ramen noodle camp - errs on the side of extreme frugality.
How to combat the triple threats of inflation, higher interest rates and recession
In this new podcast series, associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan provide some tips for investors and consumers, including hedging against inflation with investments with good yield such as S-Reits.
Young & Savvy: When treating yourself goes too far
Journalist Wong Shiying writes about keeping her expenditure in check as she grapples with "lifestyle creep", which occurs when your income goes up and leads to increased spending.
Crypto's excruciating week has traders bracing themselves for next crisis
Amid it all, the myth was shattered once and for all that this new crypto financial system was somehow immune to - or even able to benefit from - the economic fundamentals currently punishing the old system.
More retrenched Singapore residents able to land new jobs within 6 months: MOM
The improvement was largely observed among middle-aged workers, those in production and related roles, and those with qualifications lower than secondary school.
Buy now, pay later? Sounds good, but be wary of taking on more debt
Such interest-free instalment payment offerings may be convenient, but one also has to be realistic - don't go chasing after items you simply can't afford, says OCBC Bank's head of Wealth Management Singapore Tan Siew Lee.
Working from home during Covid-19 pandemic helped people with disabilities
Remote work arrangements have lowered the barriers of entry into jobs and opened up new roles in the likes of tech, logistics and healthcare.
