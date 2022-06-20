ST HeadSTart: How firms are appreciating employees | 99-1 property ownership risks

Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
6 min ago

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

 

More companies rolling out perks, initiatives to show appreciation to staff

From pay rises to work from anywhere arrangements, bosses are pulling out all the stops to keep the troops on side.

READ MORE HERE

I am a fresh graduate starting an office job. How do I survive my first day of work?

In this edition of askST Jobs, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang provides some advice on making a good first impression at work. P.S. Talk less, listen more!

READ MORE HERE

The risks of buying properties in 99-to-1 share

Do unequal shares in property ownership mean savings on additional buyer stamp duties? Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon highlights some issues for home buyers to note.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
ST HeadSTart: Sign up for weekly tips on how to grow your career and investments

How start-up founders decide what they should get paid

One school of thought on founder pay - call it the ramen noodle camp - errs on the side of extreme frugality.

READ MORE HERE

How to combat the triple threats of inflation, higher interest rates and recession

In this new podcast series, associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan provide some tips for investors and consumers, including hedging against inflation with investments with good yield such as S-Reits.

READ MORE HERE

Young & Savvy: When treating yourself goes too far

Journalist Wong Shiying writes about keeping her expenditure in check as she grapples with "lifestyle creep", which occurs when your income goes up and leads to increased spending.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto's excruciating week has traders bracing themselves for next crisis

Amid it all, the myth was shattered once and for all that this new crypto financial system was somehow immune to - or even able to benefit from - the economic fundamentals currently punishing the old system.

READ MORE HERE

More retrenched Singapore residents able to land new jobs within 6 months: MOM

The improvement was largely observed among middle-aged workers, those in production and related roles, and those with qualifications lower than secondary school.

READ MORE HERE

Buy now, pay later? Sounds good, but be wary of taking on more debt

Such interest-free instalment payment offerings may be convenient, but one also has to be realistic - don't go chasing after items you simply can't afford, says OCBC Bank's head of Wealth Management Singapore Tan Siew Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Working from home during Covid-19 pandemic helped people with disabilities

Remote work arrangements have lowered the barriers of entry into jobs and opened up new roles in the likes of tech, logistics and healthcare.

READ MORE HERE

Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead. 

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top