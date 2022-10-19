More people with intellectual disabilities to get work as bakers

SINGAPORE - The Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore’s (Minds) most successful social enterprise, Minds Bakers, has plans to expand its programme from 22 to 50 trainees by the end of 2022.

Mr Bryan Lim, Minds’ director of residential and centre-based services, said he plans to ramp up production of cookies and expand its offerings to other baked goods, and to supply the bakes to hotels, cafes and restaurants.

Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, launched a new kitchen facility at the SIA-Minds Employment Development Centre on Wednesday.

The new facility will have commercial-grade equipment, a larger space for storage, washing and packing, and a new training room to conduct training and workshops with Minds’ corporate partners.

The programme, which started out as a therapy programme in 2010 to cultivate positive work behaviour in people with intellectual disabilities, aims to move the trainees into open employment or engage them in supported employment.

Mr Lim said about 1 per cent of the trainees, or about 10 in 1,000 trainees, have moved into open employment in three sectors.

These are food and beverage, logistics, and environmental sanitation, which are labour-intensive sectors facing a manpower crunch, he said.

There are currently five trainers, each supervising about eight trainees.

The trainees go through three months of training before becoming bakers in the programme, making cookies that are sold to corporates and in Minds’ online shop. The trainees, who have a Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) accreditation in food hygiene, receive a monthly allowance for their work.

Trainer Mohd Rohaizat Amat said Minds prepares the trainees for open employment, but it may be difficult for some to make the transition and some of their families may not want them to do so.

“I want the trainees to take pride in their work, to make a contribution, small or big, to learn new skills here, and to be happy and engaged with their friends here,” he said.

“They have enough skills to work outside but might meet a lot of challenges emotionally; it could be with their speed, friends, or people misunderstanding them.”

Mr Lim said there are three obstacles preventing people with intellectual disabilities from securing open employment.

These include issues travelling to work, obstacles in the work environment, such as slippery floors or high shelves, as well as co-workers’ apprehensions about working with people with intellectual disabilities, such as being unhappy about having to take on more work than their peers with disabilities.

But Minds has received more inquiries since the latest road map to support people with disabilities, the Enabling Masterplan 2030, was released in August, said Ms Juliet Lum, deputy director of Minds’ residential and centre-based services.