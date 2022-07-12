More people eager to keep fit than before pandemic

More than two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when gyms and fitness studios here took a hit due to restrictions, the industry is finally starting to show a picture of health.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, statutory board Sport Singapore (SportSG) said more than 238,600 people used its 26 ActiveSG gyms in May. This is a 6 per cent rise from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.

There has been a similar increase in participation in programmes at ActiveSG sports centres, where more than 108,400 members took part in activities such as Zumba and yoga in May - up 16 per cent from the same period in 2019.

SportSG, which has 19 sports centres running facilities in more than 30 locations, added that bookings and the number of users at its basketball and badminton courts and swimming pools have also risen.

The latest figures are an indication that more people are engaging in physical activities after what has been a turbulent two years for the fitness industry in Singapore.

At the height of the pandemic, strenuous indoor sports and exercise classes, which required participants to take off their masks, were halted.

Gym and fitness studio owners suffered economic losses, which led to SportSG pledging support in May last year in the form of $18 million to help businesses in the sports and fitness industry defray operating costs.

Restrictions were then eased along the way and in April's updated safe management measures (SMMs), safe distancing was no longer required between individuals or between groups, while group size limits were lifted.

But not everything is back to normal. When ST visited the Toa Payoh ActiveSG gym, users were being reminded to don their masks when moving between stations.

SportSG said its staff have been ensuring that SMMs such as wearing masks indoors are being adhered to and will continue to do so for the safety of its guests.

Mr Nicholas Tan, 28, a regular at the Anytime Fitness Greenwich V branch, said he is pleased to see the gym buzzing again.

Mr Tan, who works in the automobile industry, said: "In the past few months, the number of users in the gym has gone up. The difference from before the pandemic is that... a lot more people are using their own towels, masking up and cleaning after they use the stations. People are taking hygiene more seriously."

Private gyms and fitness studios have also observed an increase in users.

Mr John Suriya, 29, a head coach at personal training service Thrive Fitness, has seen his clients double to 28 since the start of the year, when restrictions were lifted.

He said: "The pandemic has meant that people had more time for themselves and now more people realise the importance of keeping fit."

Mr Koh See Khiang, 45, owner of five Anytime Fitness franchises here, said the number of visits now is similar to pre-pandemic levels. But he added that he and his staff are continuing to take precautions.

He has installed air purifiers at his studios, while the equipment has been rearranged to ensure there is less contact between members.

He said: "There are definitely more people interested in working out. That is good but there are still challenges ahead with the state of the economy, tight labour market and a tough business environment.

"But as a business owner, I am happy we have made it through what seems to be the worst. I am cautiously optimistic."