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No change in number of NSFs in leadership roles even as cohorts shrink

With warfare becoming more decentralised, the Singapore Armed Forces is adapting with smaller, technologically enabled units.

SINGAPORE – A greater proportion of each generation of full-time national servicemen can expect to take on leadership responsibilities, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Nov 20.

With warfare becoming more decentralised, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is adapting with smaller, technologically enabled units that can fight in a more distributed manner.

This means that while future cohorts of NSFs will be smaller given Singapore’s lower birth rates, the number of military commanders that will be trained at the Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School is not likely to change much, said Chan.

Singapore’s resident total fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.87 in 2025, meaning there are 44 children and 19 grandchildren for every 100 residents today.

Chan said the responsibilities that each commander bears will also be greater, even as combat units are equipped with increasingly sophisticated tech such as better communications and unmanned systems.

A more networked battlefield means that commanders can no longer afford to understand only their own weapons and unit, but must understand how to fight effectively across the uniformed services, he said at a graduation parade for specialist cadets and military experts at Pasir Laba Camp.

“Singapore and the SAF will need more from each of you, not less,” he told the newly commissioned specialists and military experts.

“You will have greater technology at your disposal. You may command smaller teams. But you will carry greater responsibility.”

Besides continuing to master their vocations, commanders should seek to understand the formations supporting their units, and learn what the other SAF services and agencies can bring to the fight, he said.

“The strength of our network is not simply the number of things connected to it.

“Our strength comes from whether commanders understand how to bring those capabilities together at the right time and for the right purpose,” he added.

Some of these transformations are already being validated. At Exercise Wallaby in October, the SAF unveiled the Next Generation Infantry Battalion (NGIB) to meet evolving battlefield demands.

The redesigned force structure means that each NGIB rifle company will have five platoons, instead of the traditional three, for greater deployment flexibility.

Each company will also have two Steel Net sections that specialise in unmanned systems.

All in, an NGIB company has access to four different types of drones, capable of surveillance, reconnaissance and even remote strikes.

At the exercise in Australia, the SAF also showed how NGIB soldiers are equipped with a new Battlefield Management System (Soldier), a device that provides a real-time, shared digital picture of the operating environment.

In his Nov 20 speech, Chan also stressed the importance of constant adaptation for the SAF.

Instead of seeing SOPs as standard operating procedures, which can tempt one into thinking there is one established answer for all circumstances, commanders must think of them as standing operational procedures, he said.

“‘Standing’ reminds us that what we know today is only our best answer for now,” he said. “Our tactics and doctrine must change and be kept alive.”

He also urged the graduates to keep improving their craft, and to become better commanders.

Chan said: “Singapore’s security can never be taken for granted. No one owes Singapore peace or success. And no one owes Singapore the chance to reach SG100. Only we can secure that chance for ourselves – by remaining eternally vigilant, by constantly improving.”

The parade consisted of 958 graduates of the 22-week specialist cadet and military expert course. There were 760 graduates from the army, 75 from the navy, 79 from the air force and 44 from the Digital and Intelligence Service.

It marked the first time that military experts from all four services of the SAF graduated together.